IMPORTANT NOTICE TO ARMADA WASTE MANAGEMENT/GPB WASTE MANAGEMENT INVESTORS WHO SUFFERED LOSSES

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes is continuing its investigation into brokerage firms and financial advisors that may have unsuitably recommended investments in Armada Waste Management, LP, formerly known as GPB Waste Management, LP , a GPB Capital private placement. Investors who suffered significant losses as a result of a recommendation to invest in Armada Waste Management by their broker/investment advisor should contact the law firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.Since 2013, GPB Capital Holdings and its affiliated funds, including Armada Waste Management, LP, raised over $1.8 billion from investors, often marketing the offerings as low-risk, income-generating private placements. However, recent regulatory sanctions, criminal convictions, and asset freezes have revealed that GPB Capital operated a Ponzi-like scheme, misappropriating funds and misleading investors about the true financial condition of the company.In August 2024, a federal jury convicted David Gentile, CEO of GPB Capital Holdings, and Jeffry Schneider, head of Ascendant Capital, of conspiracy and securities fraud charges (Case No. 21-CR-54). Prosecutors demonstrated that GPB executives used investor funds to pay fake distributions and support a fraudulent scheme rather than generate actual investment returns. Armada Waste Management, LP was among the funds implicated in this misconduct, and its assets are now being liquidated under court supervision.KlaymanToskes' investigation has led the law firm to believe that investment firms and their financial advisors may have failed to conduct proper due diligence, misrepresented the risk of GPB Capital offerings, and continued to market the investments even after GPB ceased required financial disclosures in 2018. Many investors were not informed of regulatory red flags involving GPB, including SEC investigations, auditor resignations, and financial inconsistencies.Financial advisors and their firms may be held liable for any losses incurred by their customers in the event of failure to act in the best interest of the customer, unsuitable investment recommendations, misrepresentations or omissions of material facts, and/or an overconcentration of the customer's portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector. Further, financial professionals and their firms cannot disregard a customer's risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations.Investors who suffered losses in Armada Waste Management, formerly GPB Waste Management, or any other investments due to unsuitable recommendations by their brokerage firm/financial advisor, are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at ... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

