FIU Puts Students To The Test At 10Th Annual Disaster Response Exercise

FIU's Academy for International Disaster Preparedness students respond to the aftermath of a fictional hurricane alongside local emergency responders

MIAMI, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida International University kicked off its 10th annual disaster field exercise today, marking a decade of preparing hundreds of students for careers in disaster management.

"Disasters are devastating and unpredictable, so it's critical that we have a trained workforce ready to meet the immediate and long-term needs of those affected," said Javier I. Marques, executive director of FIU's Academy for International Disaster Preparedness (AIDP), senior vice president for the Division of Operations and Safety and FIU chief of staff. "I am proud that for 10 years, FIU has offered a program that gives students practical training that primes them for successful careers in disaster management."

To bring the exercise to life, emergency response agencies, health care providers, and national defense and security organizations teamed up with FIU's AIDP, part of the Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work , to offer equipment and resources - such as helicopters and mobile command units - to simulate a real-life disaster response operation. More than 250 volunteers, from FIU and participating agencies, are roleplaying as response coordinators and support staff.

FIU is staging the exercise to test students on their ability to lead response and recovery efforts. This year, about 60 students are responding to the needs of two fictional countries devastated by a Category 5 hurricane. They will collaborate with different agencies on rapid damage assessment, shelter and site planning, food aid distribution, and other important relief efforts.

"This course offers a chance to put everything we've learned over the past year into practice. Learning in emergency management comes not only from theory but from applying knowledge in settings that reflect the complexity and urgency of real-world crises," said Emily Garland, student and exercise participant. "I'm hoping to gain hands-on experience that deepens my confidence and sharpens my ability to respond effectively in the field."

New this year is the participation of Food Network personality and restaurateur Guy Fieri's foundation. The Guy Fieri Foundation has served over 200,000 meals during natural disasters, including the recent California fires, through his mobile food trailer. The foundation worked with students from FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management to prepare meals and feed field exercise participants.

"The Guy Fieri Foundation is proud to partner with FIU in helping to ready the next generation for whenever disaster strikes. Supporting current and future first responders is critical to the Foundation's mission and together, we're all-in whenever the need arises," Fieri said.

Incorporating the foundation adds another layer to the exercise, giving hospitality students hands-on experience with managing meal delivery during a disaster response operation – skills that are part of a new disaster dining field kitchen operations certification program soon to be offered through the Chaplin School's Executive Education program. Students will train to plan, stage, procure, cook, and distribute meals in disaster zones with speed and precision.

"We know that hospitality is always an important part of any experience, but especially when people suffer a disaster, they seek shelter and a hot plate of food," said Michael Cheng, dean of the Chaplin School. "We are so excited to be able to help spread this shared passion of hospitality in this unique way."

Representatives from participating agencies and organizations include City of Miami Fire Rescue/Emergency Management, City of Miami, City of Miami Beach, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR), Miami-Dade County Department of Emergency Management, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, U.S. Southern Command, DHL, Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), Seminole Department of Emergency Management, Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), Baptist of South Florida, and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

FIU's AIDP was established in 2014 with a clear mission: to educate and train leaders in disaster preparedness, emergency management, and humanitarian response. Since its inception, the program has graduated 500 students, many of whom are in disaster management roles across private, government and nonprofit sectors.

