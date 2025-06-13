Curaleaf Reports On Voting Results From The 2025 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|
|
Percentage of Votes
|
Name of Director
|
For (%)
|
Withheld (%)
|
Michelle Bodner
|
99.93
|
0.07
|
Karl Johansson
|
98.91
|
1.19
|
Boris Jordan
|
97.92
|
2.08
|
Mitchell Kahn
|
97.92
|
2.08
|
Joseph Lusardi
|
97.98
|
2.02
|
Shasheen Shah
|
99.92
|
0.08
In addition, the number of directors of the Company was also set by the shareholders of Curaleaf at ten (10) directors, and the resolution with respect to the reappointment of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP as the Company's auditor put before the shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on and on .
About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF ) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, Find, Anthem and The Hemp Company provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer
[email protected]
Media Contact
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Jordon Rahmil, VP Public Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment