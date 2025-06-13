Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cascades Announces That Its Subsidiary Greenpac Mill, LLC Has Successfully Refinanced Its Bank Debt


2025-06-13 04:16:05
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the "Company"), announces that Greenpac Mill, LLC ("Greenpac"), the Company's 86.35% owned subsidiary, has successfully entered into an agreement to increase its existing revolving credit facility to US$250 million from US$150 million previously. Concurrently, the facility's maturity has been extended from December 2027 to June 2028. All other terms remain unchanged.

National Bank Financial Markets acted as Lead Arranger and Sole Bookrunner on this transaction. The financing is provided by a syndicate of lenders comprised of National Bank of Canada, M&T Bank, Bank of America, N.A. and Comerica Bank.

The Greenpac Mill, located in Niagara Falls, New York, manufactures lightweight containerboard, made with 100% recycled fibres.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 9,600 women and men across a network of 66 operating facilities, including 17 Recovery and Recycling facilities which are part of Corporate Activities and joint ventures managed by the Corporation, in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

MENAFN13062025003732001241ID1109672178

