Resonate Releases Q3 Consumer Trends Forecast

RESTON, Va., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latest data from the Consumer Trends Report released today by Resonate, the leader in AI-powered predictive consumer intelligence, reveals that economic uncertainty is no longer just a hypothetical concern for American households; it is now having a noticeable and growing effect on personal finances and spending habits. The latest data indicates a sharp increase in financial fears and a resurgence of cost-saving behaviors, fundamentally reshaping consumer expectations and purchasing decisions:



Soaring Financial Fears: Worries about a stock market crash surged by 52.6% in the last three months, with over a quarter of Americans (25.5%) now fearing this event. Concerns about a U.S. economic slowdown or recession also dramatically increased by 17.5%, with 46% of consumers expressing worry.



Personal Financial Struggles: The percentage of consumers feeling "somewhat worse off" sharply rose by 24% to 22.2% from March 2025. Consumers who feel the same about their personal finances as six months prior plummeted by 8.5% to 48.1% (from 52.6% in March 2025).



Purchase Delays and Cancellations: Consumers are increasingly postponing or canceling vacations, major household purchases, vehicle acquisitions, and even home sales. This trend extends to subscriptions, with the number of Americans canceling some or all subscriptions rising by 8.6% to 29% in just three months.



Return to Core Cost-Saving Strategies: Time-tested strategies from past inflationary periods are back in force. 48% are opting for cheaper store or alternative brands (a 6% increase), and 36.2% are cutting non-essential purchases (an 8.7% increase).

Politics Influencing Consumers: Politics are increasingly influencing consumer shopping behavior, with 16% of Americans being less inclined to shop with a brand supporting left-leaning groups, while 31% being less inclined to buy from a company openly supporting right-leaning groups, reinforcing the need for brands to understand the psychographic and value-driven nuances of their target audience.

This data underscores the urgent need for businesses to adopt advanced consumer intelligence solutions that provide actionable insights on consumer behavior and intent in order to navigate the turbulent economic landscape effectively.

Resonate's Consumer Trends Report cuts through the noise, delivering essential, data-driven insights into the actual sentiments, motivations, and behaviors of Americans, powered by the most recent predictive data and intelligence.

About Resonate

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is the leader in predictive consumer intelligence, delivering proprietary, privacy-safe consumer and voter data for insights, analysis, and activation. The Resonate data set includes more than 15,000 rich, relevant, real-time data points that holistically describe more than 250 million U.S. consumer profiles. Resonate's AI-powered data is readily available for delivery and activation where marketers need it most, offering unmatched flexibility and integration across the marketing ecosystem. This data can be accessed directly through top demand-side platform (DSP) providers, data append and licensing, the Resonate Ignite platform, and Resonate Managed Media Services. Marketers can leverage this data to enrich their first-party information, activate media across all channels, and install it to power predictive models, clean rooms, or data lakes, enabling comprehensive consumer insights and targeted marketing strategies.

Hundreds of companies and campaigns use Resonate to drive more effective marketing strategy and execution fueled by a comprehensive and continuously updated understanding of their audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why people choose, buy, or support certain brands, products, candidates or causes.

