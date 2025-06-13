Beyond Broken By Marie Sumnicht Continues To Inspire Hope And Healing For Grieving Parents

Marie Sumnicht

Beyond Broken

A powerful guide for surviving the unimaginable loss of a child, and a call for truth, justice, and resilience

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In her critically praised book, Beyond Broken: Surviving and Thriving Beyond the Death of Your Child, author Marie Sumnicht offers a compelling blend of memoir and practical guidance for those navigating the devastating loss of a child-especially when that loss is surrounded by injustice and unanswered questions.

Marie's journey began on March 15, 2010, when her 21-year-old daughter Julia, an ambitious college junior at the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse, died under mysterious circumstances during spring break in Miami Beach, Florida. The tragic event, involving a lethal dose of GHB found in her system and no alcohol, marked the beginning of a years-long battle not only with grief, but with a justice system that failed to investigate her daughter's death adequately.

Julia was a healthy, vibrant young woman who did not use drugs-an athlete and student with no history of substance abuse. The presence of GHB, commonly known as a date rape drug, raised serious questions that were never fully pursued by local authorities.

Despite confirmation of key findings in 2014 by a nationally recognized investigator, no meaningful action was taken. The lack of accountability left Marie and her family grappling not only with immense personal loss, but also with a deep disillusionment in institutions they had once trusted.

Beyond Broken was born from this tragedy and Marie's determination to bring comfort and clarity to others facing unimaginable grief. It is also a bold exposé of the systemic failures that so often leave grieving families without answers. Yet above all, it is a story of hope-hope that healing is possible through truth, courage, and community.

“The primary message I want readers to take away,” Marie explains,“is that change and healing are possible-but only with intentionality, with choices rooted in truth, and with an open heart.”

Marie Sumnicht is a devoted mother of four, grandmother of four, educator, and entrepreneur. A former elite marathon runner and lifelong skier, she brings both resilience and compassion to her work. Her advocacy now extends beyond her own story, giving voice to victims too often silenced by institutional neglect and failure.

With Beyond Broken, Marie Sumnicht has created not only a tribute to her daughter Julia, but also a lifeline for others seeking strength, justice, and the courage to move forward.

Beyond Broken is available on Amazon .

