Washington Trust Celebrates 15Th Consecutive Year As One Of Rhode Island's Best Places To Work

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are incredibly proud to be recognized on Rhode Island's Best Places to Work list for the fifteenth consecutive year," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Chairman & CEO of Washington Trust. "This achievement reflects our steadfast commitment to investing in our people, nurturing our culture, fostering open communication, and creating meaningful opportunities for professional and personal growth. Our employees are the heart of Washington Trust, and we remain dedicated to ensuring every team member feels valued, empowered, and supported."

The Best Places to Work Awards program recognizes organizations that excel in creating outstanding workplace cultures, supporting employee well-being, and driving business success. The evaluation process includes a comprehensive review of company policies, practices, and demographics, as well as confidential employee surveys that assess workplace satisfaction, morale, benefits, and opportunities for growth

Washington Trust promotes a culture of involvement and innovation that is built on a foundation of respect, collaboration, and community engagement. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package, including robust health and wellness programs, paid time off, a 401(k) plan, and flexible work-life initiatives. The Bank is committed to cultivating an inclusive workforce and offers a variety of programs to holistically support employee wellness, such as health screenings, virtual and in-person events and teambuilding opportunities, financial wellness programming, rewards and reimbursement incentives, and employee engagement opportunities tailored to diverse interests.

To explore career opportunities at Washington Trust and to join a team that's been recognized as a Best Place to Work for 15 years running, visit the Careers page

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking , mortgage banking , personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. , a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at or the Corporation's website at href="" rel="nofollow" washtrus .

