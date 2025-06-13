EY US Announces Neil Sethi, President & CEO Of Nexamotion Group As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 East Central Award Winner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sethi was chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment and significant growth and impact. "To be recognized with the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award is a profound honor," said Sethi. "This incredible achievement is truly a shared one, and it belongs to the entire NexaMotion Group team and their relentless hard work, dedication and passion for simplifying complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving." As East Central award winner, Sethi is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM Award in June 2026. Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized the leadership of entrepreneurs such as:



Sheila Mikhail of AskBio

Caryn Seidman Becker and Ken

Cornick of CLEAR

James Park of Fitbit

Arthur Blank of The Home Depot Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

Reed Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

Saiju Jeong of Noom

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

Michael Happe of Winnebago Industries Eri'c Yuan of Zoom

Sponsors

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum ® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM competition. Visit ey/us/eoy .

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 50 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 125 locations. Learn more at .

