EY US Announces Neil Sethi, President & CEO Of Nexamotion Group As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 East Central Award Winner
Sponsors
Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, and SAP. In East Central, sponsors also include regional Platinum sponsors, DFIN (Donnelly Financial Solutions) and VRC (Valuation Research Corporation).
About Entrepreneur Of The Year
Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.
The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum ® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM competition. Visit ey/us/eoy .
About EY
EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.
Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.
EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.
All in to shape the future with confidence.
EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.
About NexaMotion Group
NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 50 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 125 locations. Learn more at .
SOURCE NexaMotion Group
