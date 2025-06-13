Seven Women Defining Real Estate's New Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAPLES, Fla., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury real estate has always been a symbol of aspiration - a space shaped by exclusivity, design and distinction. Once centered solely on square footage, custom finishes and sought-after locations, it is now being reimagined through the lens of leadership, emotional intelligence and enduring relationships. At the forefront of this evolution? Women. Confident, strategic and deeply connected individuals who are doing far more than closing multimillion-dollar transactions with grace and ease - they are reshaping what it means to succeed in one of the most competitive industries in the world.

A shift rooted in decades of change, when the National Association of REALTORS®, or NAR, was founded in 1908, its organization's mission was to“unite the real estate men of America,” with the collective accounting for 100% male individuals. Fast forward to today, and women make up 65% of all REALTORS® nationwide, according to NAR. This welcomed shift reflects not just a change in numbers but a transformation in influence. Women are no longer just participating in the real estate profession - they are setting the pace.

Not just through production but through presence, leading with empathy, strategy and influence. As Forbes notes, emotional intelligence has become one of the most vital attributes for real estate professionals navigating today's relationship-driven market. Dominant, dynamic and directional, across every region and sector, women are leading teams, orchestrating high-value transactions, crafting brand strategies and guiding complex customer experiences while being remarkably in tune with those around them - a skill that is critical in a field where decisions are often shaped by lifestyle goals, legacy planning and deeply personal transitions.

At Premier Sotheby's International Realty, this female metamorphosis is not anecdotal; it is foundational. From the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina to Florida's coastline, we are home to an extraordinary group of women who are not only rising to the top of industry rankings but rewriting the blueprint for long-term success. Not just agents, they surpass your average real estate professional - in every transaction, every relationship and every corner of the market they touch, exemplifying the future of luxury real estate - bold, intentional and undeniably transformative.

Marilyn Wright | Asheville, North Carolina

A seventh-generation Western North Carolina native, Marilyn Wright has become one of the region's most respected and accomplished women in luxury real estate. As the No. 1 global real estate advisor in Asheville by sales volume and ranked among the top 1,000 REALTORS® in the United States by RealTrends Verified, Marilyn has built a record-breaking career rooted in excellence. A Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist and member of Sotheby's Market Leaders, she is nationally recognized for her innovative strategies, elite client service and deep market knowledge. Featured in prestigious publications such as Mansion Global and The Wall Street Journal, Marilyn has earned a reputation not only for her exceptional results but also for her steadfast integrity, influential leadership and an unrelenting drive to elevate every transaction and customer experience. Her ability to combine strategic thinking with authentic relationship-building sets her apart in an ever-changing market. With a background in luxury homebuilding and a history of setting new benchmarks, Marilyn continues to raise the bar for women leading the industry - not just in volume, but in vision, voice and impact.

Featured Listing | 32 Brookline Drive, Asheville, North Carolina | MarilynWright.PremierSothebysRealty.com

Gracefully poised in the prestigious gated community of The Ramble, this stunning contemporary home seamlessly blends modern sophistication with warm livability. Light-filled interiors feature soaring ceilings, a sculptural marble fireplace and rich ebonized bamboo floors. Ideal for entertaining and seamless indoor-outdoor living, the exterior highlights a fully equipped outdoor kitchen and a lower-level patio with a private hot tub, all surrounded by serene natural beauty - an exceptional offering in one of Asheville's most sought-after enclaves.

Angela Rose Helton | Ocala, Florida

Few professionals bring the depth of industry knowledge and leadership experience that Angela Rose Helton offers. With over 30 years in real estate and more than $10 million in sales volume, she is widely respected for her tenacity, insight and commitment to delivering exceptional results. A nationally recognized expert and former executive, Angela served as Vice President of Business Development and Education for Premier Sotheby's International Realty - roles in which she mentored and shaped the growth of advisors across the firm. Now, a top-producing advisor out of the brokerage's Ocala office, she channels that expertise into every relationship, consistently managing more than 60 transactions annually with sharp execution and care. A licensed Florida broker, Harvard-trained negotiator and holder of multiple advanced designations in luxury, relocation, equestrian and waterfront real estate, Angela brings unmatched credentials to every deal. Exemplifying a new era of women leading the industry, her ability to lead with strategy and serve with purpose has made her not only a trusted advisor but a standout among those transforming Florida's luxury real estate landscape.

Featured Listing | 23 West Mickey Mantle Path, Hernando, Florida |

Set along the championship Skyview Golf Course in the prestigious Terra Vista at Citrus Hills community, this recently remodeled 2,838-square-foot residence offers refined golf course living with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths in a bright, open layout. Highlights include a chef's kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry, along with formal living and dining rooms designed for both entertaining and everyday comfort. The oversized primary suite features a spa-inspired bath and generous walk-in closet, while a screened lanai provides a serene setting for outdoor living overlooking serene fairway views. Terra Vista residents enjoy world-class amenities, including a 50,000-square-foot fitness and spa center, indoor and outdoor resort pools, tennis and pickleball courts, dining venues, walking trails and a private golf club.

Donna Soda | Schemmel Soda Group | Lakewood Ranch, Florida

With decades of experience and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Ohio native Donna Soda has firmly established herself as a driving force in Sarasota's competitive luxury real estate market. A key figure within the top-ranked Schemmel Soda Group - No. 1 small team in Sarasota and Manatee counties - Donna blends data-driven strategy with instinctive emotional intelligence to deliver results that resonate on a deeper level. Consistently exceeding expectations, her approach is grounded in authenticity and attentiveness combined with creative marketing and expert-level negotiation. Recognized among the Top 100 Sotheby's International Realty® agents and teams globally, Donna is not only a market leader - she's a role model embodying the values of family, strong relationships and unyielding dedication.

Featured Listing | 18826 Ganton Avenue, Lakewood Ranch, Florida |

A stunning blend of high design and modern functionality, this architectural masterpiece by John Cannon Homes offers privacy, elegance and cutting-edge luxury in the heart of Lakewood Ranch. The one-of-a-kind property showcases stunning craftsmanship with a sleek, backlit agate mantel, 120-inch fireplace and media wall captivatingly on display. Outdoors, the resort-style lanai showcases a PebbleTec saltwater pool with fire and water features, summer kitchen and a panoramic screen. Enhanced by home automation, climate-controlled storage and two oversized garages, this residence blends innovation and refined style in a private paradise.

Ashley Horton | Charlotte, North Carolina

Ashley Horton brings a powerful combination of discipline, intuition and empathy to Charlotte's luxury real estate market. A proud Marine Corps veteran and seasoned relocation expert, she approaches every customer relationship with unwavering loyalty and a mission-first mindset. Her background in military service and nonprofit leadership has shaped her into a highly attuned global advisor - one who understands that behind every transaction is a personal story, a life transition and a set of unspoken needs. Ashley's strength lies in her ability to connect on a deeper level, offering both strategic guidance and emotional clarity throughout the buying or selling journey. Customers know her not just for her professionalism but for her fierce dedication and protective instincts. She sees herself as a steward of trust, treating every home search or sale as if it were her own. With a personal brand built on authenticity, consistency and care, Ashley exemplifies the evolving standard of luxury, where personal connection and elevated service are inseparable.

Featured Listing | 6398 Chimney Bluff Road, Lancaster, South Carolina |

Set on a wooded and fenced three-quarter-acre lot in Riverchase Estates, this Classica Monterey H home, built in late 2023, offers five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and more than $80,000 in post-construction upgrades. With two bedrooms on the main level, an open-concept layout and seamless flow to an extended covered patio, the design balances flexibility and elegance. Thoughtful enhancements include curated finishes, designer lighting and custom millwork, all contributing to a refined yet livable aesthetic. This nearly new residence provides a rare opportunity to bypass construction delays and enjoy move-in-ready luxury within an amenity-rich community - with access to the Catawba River and just 25 minutes from Ballantyne.

Robyn Gunn | Tampa, Florida

Robyn Gunn delivers a rare fusion of international experience and local authority to Tampa Bay's high-end real estate market - as one of the region's most accomplished women in the field. With transactions spanning four continents, Robyn offers a worldly sophistication that resonates with customers navigating complex property decisions, whether relocating across the globe or investing in second homes. Based out of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's St. Petersburg office, she is a consistent top producer and a distinguished member of Club 1744, a members-only collective recognizing the company's top 10% of advisors. Her professional background in human resources and business ownership informs a thoughtful, strategic approach rooted in trust and discretion. Robyn's success is not only a reflection of her market mastery but also of her ability to lead with clarity, empathy and vision - qualities that continue to redefine what it means to be a woman at the forefront of global luxury real estate.

Featured Listing | 1571 Oceanview Drive, St. Petersburg, Florida |

Experience the timeless elegance of Tre Sorelle - a one-of-a-kind Tuscan-inspired estate in Tierra Verde's premier waterfront community. Crafted with hand-cut Italian limestone and crowned with a Ludowici terracotta roof, this architectural gem spans over 12,000 square feet of refined living. Inside, soaring ceilings, exposed Douglas fir beams, a dramatic limestone spiral staircase and rich mahogany details set the tone for effortless luxury. Outside, a private resort-style retreat awaits with expansive covered terraces, a saltwater pool and a fire pit encircled by a moat - all just minutes from St. Pete's vibrant downtown and Gulf beaches.

Janell Snevel | Lake Norman, North Carolina

Janell Snevel is redefining what it means to lead in real estate - with faith, focus and an unwavering commitment to service. A Charlotte, North Carolina, native raised in Cornelius, she brings unmatched insight to the Lake Norman market, consistently ranking among the top 3% of real estate professionals by sales volume. Known for her expertise in new construction and investment strategy, Janell blends analytical strength with a calm, empathetic presence that resonates deeply with customers navigating both exciting milestones and life's bigger transitions. As a woman in luxury real estate, she leads with humility and intention - offering not just results, but reassurance, clarity and connection. Whether advising first-time buyers or seasoned investors, Janell is more than an advisor - she is a steady advocate, a skilled strategist and a trusted partner at every stage of the journey.

Featured Listing | 5481 Comiskey Alley, Kannapolis, North Carolina |

Situated just one block from the heart of downtown Kannapolis, this 2023-built end-unit townhome in Pennant Square offers a rare combination of modern luxury, smart technology and lifestyle convenience. With three spacious bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, the residence features a gourmet kitchen outfitted with a gas cooktop, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom lighting. Distinctive enhancements, including Wi-Fi-enabled switches, a Samsung four-door refrigerator, built-in bookshelves, a gated front patio with vinyl fencing and a fully finished two-car garage add both style and functionality. Enjoy low-maintenance living with exterior upkeep covered by the HOA, abundant guest parking on South Main Street and walkable access to shopping, dining and the ballpark.

Mary Jo O'Regan | Naples, Florida

Blending elite real estate expertise with heartfelt community connection, Mary Jo O'Regan stands out as a leading figure in Marco Island's luxury market. As a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist and Million Dollar Guild member, her commitment to excellence has earned her multiple Diamond Elite awards and the loyalty of customers who value her precision, care and authenticity. Originally from Ireland and now deeply rooted in Southwest Florida, Mary Jo pairs global perspective with local insight - forging lasting relationships and delivering standout results. A proud cancer survivor, former Teacher of the Year and dedicated community advocate, she leads with integrity, resilience and a genuine passion for both people and place.

Featured Listing | 287 Meadowlark Court, Marco Island, Florida |

Moments away from the Marco River, this stunning three-bedroom, three-bath coastal home boasts 100 feet of waterfrontage, a 35,000-pound boat lift, and a large composite dock. Marvel in the open, airy interior with 20-foot ceilings and rejuvenate in the expansive screened-in exterior - complete with new saltwater pool and spa, summer kitchen with bar, wine cooler and tranquil tiki hut. Totally renovated to comply with code to include PGT hurricane-impact glass, this home provides a serene and secure luxury tropic retreat.

