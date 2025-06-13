Critical Ballot Info From Todd J. Stein As Early Voting Begins For District Leader AD76 Part A

Scott Stringer with Stein at the Priority Boarding Rally for RI

Campaigning on Roosevelt Island

Stein at a fundraiser for his Campaign

Campaign Members Will and Sam by the Stein Signage on LinksNYC

Stein is supported by many local small businesses

Todd J. Stein Heads Into Early Voting for District Leader AD76 Part A with Critical Ballot Instructions for Voters

- Candidate Todd J. SteinNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As early voting begins this weekend, Todd J. Stein, candidate for District Leader Male in Assembly District 76, Part A, is urging voters to carefully review their ballots to ensure their votes count, amidst issues with ballot instructions. Stein's platform has long prioritized election transparency, and this year's ballot design makes that mission more urgent than ever.“This is a critical moment for our neighborhood and our party,” said Stein.“We want every vote to count, but the voting instructions for certain races are incomplete and could easily confuse even the most diligent voter.”Under District Leader, the ballot instructs voters to:“Vote for any Two.” However, only two people can serve in this role, and they must be different genders (Male (M), Female (F), or Non-Binary (X)). The instructions fail to explain this distinction. Selecting two candidates of the same gender will invalidate the voter's District Leader selection entirely for that gender.In AD76, Part A, there are two male candidates: Todd J. Stein (GROUP STEIN) and Benjamin A. Akselrod. There is one uncontested female candidate: Rebecca S. Weintraub. Because of the ballot design for this position, Akselrod and Weintraub are listed together as a“group” with two separate voting ovals, while Todd J. Stein appears separately in his own group (GROUP STEIN) with a single voting oval. This layout misleadingly suggests that voters are choosing between groups, when in fact the actual race for District Leader is only between the two male candidates.Stein's campaign team is emphasizing a simple message to avoid confusion: FLIP, FIND, and ONLY VOTE GROUP STEIN. Voters should flip the ballot to the District Leader section, find Assembly District 76, Part A, and vote only for Todd J. Stein (M).“If a voter selects both male candidates, their vote for District Leader will be voided for their number one candidate choice,” Stein emphasized.“We need to make sure that doesn't happen.”District Leader races are often overlooked, but they play a vital role in ensuring fair representation, judicial selections, and local party governance. Confusing ballots should not stand in the way of a fair, transparent election. The District Leader's are volunteer elected officials.Early voting for the June Primary begins this weekend. Stein urges supporters and voters to share these instructions to prevent voter error and ensure that every voice is heard and every vote is counted. "I'll be out all weekend at the early voting sites, I look forward to meeting constituents."

Colin Harp

Team Stein

+1 917-842-0625

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.