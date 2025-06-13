Call Sheet Media Secures Hilarious Horror-Comedy 'Housewives Of Haunted Houses' By Rising Talent Nicholas Martorelli

Bold, Irreverent, and Entirely Original

Call Sheet Media Adds Genre-Busting Horror-Comedy to Slate, Showcasing Emerging Writer Nicholas Martorelli's Wickedly Witty Take on Supernatural Suburbia

- Remi WilliamsHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Call Sheet Media is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Housewives of Haunted Houses, an original comedic horror script written by up-and-coming screenwriter Nicholas Martorelli. With its razor-sharp wit, genre-bending tone, and a cast of delightfully monstrous matriarchs, the screenplay represents the latest creative leap forward in the intersection of satire, genre storytelling, and modern-day social commentary.Martorelli, a St. Louis native and graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), channels his lifelong love of horror and comedy into a uniquely original voice. With Housewives of Haunted Houses, he delivers a whip-smart tale about supernatural suburbanites navigating friendship, betrayal, and community gossip-while also hiding a few deadly secrets and sipping their signature youth-restoring drink, FOY.Martorelli's journey as a writer is one rooted in resilience and passion. While caring for his mother, storytelling became both an outlet and a calling. That emotional grounding-combined with a cinematic love for genre storytelling-infuses Housewives of Haunted Houses with unexpected heart beneath the claws, fangs, and bandages.The screenplay follows a coven of supernatural women-vampire, werewolf, mummy, and Frankenstein's bride equivalents-whose glamorous domestic lives unravel after a tabloid exposé threatens to reveal the secret ingredient in their anti-aging elixir. What follows is part mystery, part social satire, and all monster mayhem.With development now underway, Call Sheet Media is positioning Housewives of Haunted Houses as a feature-length horror-comedy designed to resonate with both fans of cult genre films and mainstream audiences. The company is currently engaging with directors and casting talent aligned with the project's bold tone.

