Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With French President Macron

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said that the call reviewed the latest regional and international developments, as well as the military escalation in the region.

The call also touched on the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution conference. The two presidents emphasized the urgent necessity to respect established international rules, principles, and international law.

The two presidents reiterated the significance of continued joint coordination in addressing regional and international crises, particularly in light of the pressing need to avoid escalation and regulate the situation in the Middle East. They also affirmed their commitment to continuing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations across various fields, especially in economic, trade, and investment aspects, thereby consolidating the close ties between the two friendly peoples.

