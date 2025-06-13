Houston American Energy Corp. Provides Response To Unusual Market Action
| risks relating to fluctuations of the market value of common stock, including as a result of uncertainty as to the long-term value of the common stock of HUSA or as a result of broader stock market movements;
|●
| the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Share Exchange Agreement;
|●
| failure to attract, motivate and retain executives and other key employees;
|●
| disruptions in the business of HUSA or AGIG, which could have an adverse effect on their respective businesses and financial results;
|●
| the unaudited pro forma combined consolidated financial information in the proxy statement is presented for illustrative purposes only and may not be reflective of the operating results and financial condition of the combination of HUSA and AGIG; and
|●
|other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the proxy statement, as well as HUSA's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed by HUSA from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. HUSA does not undertake to update, alter, or revise any forward-looking statements made in this report to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
For additional information, view the company's website at or contact Houston American Energy Corp. at (713) 222-6966.
