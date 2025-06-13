Patrick Lange Closes Sale Of HVAC Company In Florida Panhandle

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Patrick Lange , founder of Business Modification Group and one of the HVAC industry's most trusted business brokers, is pleased to announce the successful sale of a well-established HVAC company in the Florida Panhandle.

The business, known for its strong customer base, long-standing reputation, and consistent profitability, was a standout opportunity in the region. With hundreds of maintenance agreements in place and a team of experienced technicians, it attracted multiple interested buyers before closing with a motivated new owner.

“This sale is especially meaningful because it's right here in the Panhandle, where I live and work,” said Lange.“The seller built a rock-solid company, and I'm proud we were able to find the right buyer to carry on that legacy.”

Business Modification Group continues to lead the market in HVAC business transactions, with nearly 50 active listings nationwide and a track record of successful closings. Lange's industry knowledge and focused approach have made him the go-to broker for heating and air business owners looking to sell.



