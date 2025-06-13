Fewer Delays On Job Sites: How Internal Innovation At NSBM Seattle Accelerated Material Deliveries Across The Greater Seattle Area
Engineering initiative in the metal shop improves production speed and helps local contractors stay on schedule
SEATTLE, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In Seattle's fast-paced construction environment, timely delivery of building materials is critical. Even a short delay can halt progress, idle crews, and disrupt project timelines. At NSBM Seattle, a simple yet effective in-house improvement is making a real impact: thanks to the initiative of a metal shop engineer, the company has significantly sped up the production of custom metal products - directly improving delivery times for contractors throughout the Greater Seattle Area.
Sergey, an engineer by education and longtime team member at NSBM's metal shop, took it upon himself to upgrade the shop's cutting equipment. His custom-built digital system now allows the team to:
-
Automatically track the number of pieces cut
Set alerts when custom thresholds are reached
Save cutting configurations for repeat jobs
Switch between orders without losing data
Eliminate manual (paper-based) record-keeping
"I just wanted to make things simpler and faster," says Sergey. "When a construction site is waiting, even a few extra minutes in our process can delay an entire delivery. Now we can shift between jobs easily and stay organized without piles of paperwork."
Metal components - such as flashing and coping - are often part of larger material orders that include siding, decking and other items. If the metal isn't ready, nothing ships. Thanks to Sergey's innovation, NSBM can now process and ship complete orders more efficiently - reducing idle time on job sites.
"Contractors in the Seattle area count on us to keep them on track," says a spokesperson for NSBM Seattle. "This upgrade to our internal process made a big difference. We're now preparing and delivering materials faster, helping our clients avoid delays and stay productive."
A Local Partner Contractors Can Count On
What started as a small internal improvement turned into a meaningful advantage for NSBM customers. By investing in smart process innovation, NSBM Seattle strengthens its position as one of the region's most reliable building material suppliers - helping keep projects on schedule from the inside out.
About NSBM Seattle
New Standard Building Materials (NSBM Seattle) is a trusted, full-cycle building material supplier serving contractors across the Greater Seattle Area. With in-house sheet metal fabrication, strong inventory, and its own delivery fleet, NSBM provides complete material solutions - with speed, accuracy, and partnership at every step.
In 2024, NSBM Seattle was voted Best in the PNW – The People's Choice by The Seattle Times, recognizing the company's reputation for reliability and customer service in the local construction industry.
