SPECIAL REPORT: JUNE HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: MAJORITY OF VOTERS SAY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SHOULD SUPPORT ISRAEL's EFFORT TO TAKE OUT IRAN's NUCLEAR WEAPONS PROGRAM

85% OF VOTERS BELIEVE IRAN SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO OBTAIN A NUCLEAR WEAPON

62% OF VOTERS SUPPORT ISRAEL'S OPERATIONS IN GAZA, SAYING THEY ARE JUSTIFIED UNTIL HAMAS RETURNS ALL HOSTAGES

NEW YORK and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ) today conducted a limited release of Middle East-focused results from the June Harvard CAPS / Harris poll , a monthly collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard (CAPS) and the Harris Poll and HarrisX.

"We're seeing majority voter approval for Israel's actions in Iran, with 60% of saying the U.S. should support Israel's military effort," said Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris poll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO. "Voters feel very strongly that Iran should not be able to continue with their nuclear enrichment program."

VOTERS WANT THE ELIMINATION OF IRAN'S NUCLEAR ENRICHMENT PROGRAM AS A PRECONDITION FOR ANY U.S.-IRAN DEAL



74% of voters say Iran giving up nuclear enrichment should be a precondition for any U.S.-Iran deal (Democrats: 72%; Republicans: 73%; Independents; 76%).

60% of voters support Trump opening negotiations with Iran directly over nuclear weapons. 32% of voters say such negotiations would lead to a good deal (-7 pts., May 2025), 23% say they would lead to a bad deal, and 45% say they would lead to no deal at all.

MAJORITY OF VOTERS SUPPORT MILITARY ACTION TO TAKE OUT IRAN'S NUCLEAR WEAPONS PROGRAM



85% of voters say Iran should not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, including a strong majority across political parties.

54% of voters support taking out Iran's nuclear weapons program with a military operation. 60% of voters say the administration should support an Israel effort to take out Iran's nuclear weapons program if there is no acceptable deal (Democrats: 47%; Republicans: 78%; Independents: 54%).

VOTERS SAY ISRAEL IS JUSTIFIED IN MILITARY RESPONSE UNTIL HAMAS HAS RETURNED ALL HOSTAGES



62% of voters say Israel is justified in continuing its military operations in Gaza until Hamas has returned all hostages (Democrats: 50%; Republicans: 78%; Independents: 56%).

80% of voters support Hamas releasing all remaining hostages without any conditions, including a majority across political parties.

75% of voters and a majority across political parties and age groups support Israel over Hamas. 51% of voters support President Donald Trump's handling of the conflict so far (-3). 72% of voters 18-24 y.o. oppose his handling of the conflict.

The June Harvard CAPS / Harris poll survey was conducted online within the United States on June 11-12, 2025, among 2,097 registered voters by The Harris Poll and HarrisX. Follow the Harvard CAPS / Harris poll podcast at or on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

About The Harris Poll & HarrisX

The Harris Poll is a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. It works with clients in three primary areas: building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. One of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., The Harris Poll has tracked public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Stagwell, the challenger holding company built to transform marketing.

HarrisX is a technology-driven market research and data analytics company that conducts multi-method research in the U.S. and over 40 countries around the world on behalf of Fortune 100 companies, public policy institutions, global leaders, NGOs and philanthropic organizations. HarrisX was the most accurate pollster of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

About the Harvard Center for American Political Studies

The Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) is committed to and fosters the interdisciplinary study of U.S. politics. Governed by a group of political scientists, sociologists, historians, and economists within the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University, CAPS drives discussion, research, public outreach, and pedagogy about all aspects of U.S. politics. CAPS encourages cutting-edge research using a variety of methodologies, including historical analysis, social surveys, and formal mathematical modeling, and it often cooperates with other Harvard centers to support research training and encourage cross-national research about the United States in comparative and global contexts. More information at .

Contact:

Carrie Hsu

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED