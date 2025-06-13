NPCJI To Host Panel On Localizing LGBTQ+ Stories, June 17

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, June 17, at noon ET, the National Press Club Journalism Institute will host a virtual panel discussion on localizing LGBTQ+ stories for communities nationwide.

At stake are the daily lives of millions of individuals who live, work, and play in communities across the country, especially as national headlines highlight canceled or paused federal funding, vanishing research and data, and the stripping of fundamental civil rights.

So how can journalists bridge the gap between federal policy and local impact in meaningful ways for their audiences?

In this timely discussion, experienced regional editors and reporters who cover the LGBTQ+ community will discuss the local storytelling strategies needed to cultivate trusted community sources, navigate sensitive topics, and cover the experiences of all Americans with depth and accuracy.

This free event will take place on Zoom. Registration is open.

Date : Tuesday, June 17

Time : 12 p.m. EDT

Location : Zoom

The conversation will be moderated by Femi Redwood , a newsroom manager and on-air journalist, and an at-large director of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, as well as a co-chair of the National Association of Black Journalists' LGBTQ+ task force.

Speakers include:



Bill Canacci , regional features editor for Asbury Park Press/Gannett NJ

Sharif Durhams , Managing Editor, News, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; at-large director, NLGJA

Jacob Reyes, GLAAD news coordinator and Texas Latino Pride vice president. Kathryn Varn, Tampa Bay reporter at Axios.

Contact : Elliot C. Williams, training manager, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED