BIG3 Adds Gameabove Sports As National Jersey Partner

GameAbove Sports to Receive Jersey Patch Across Five Key BIG3 Markets

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced that GameAbove Sports-the sports investment division of the privately held global investment firm GameAbove and principal of the BIG3's new Detroit franchise - have unveiled a new national partnership that will place the GameAbove logo on the jerseys of five marquee teams: Detroit Amplifiers, Chicago Triplets, Dallas Power, Boston Ball Hogs, and DMV-based Trilogy.

"GameAbove gets what the BIG3 is about- community, opportunity, and most importantly, basketball," said Ice Cube. "This is a 360 partnership on and off the court. We are pleased to give GameAbove this type of national visibility for the first time and see this partnership as the next step in deepening these five cities' level of community engagement and brand roots. We thank GameAbove for continuing to support the BIG3's mission and together, look forward to taking our league to a whole new level."

As part of the agreement, GameAbove Sports becomes an official national partner of the BIG3, with its brand prominently featured on the front right chest of player jerseys. The partnership marks a first-of-its-kind basketball activation for GameAbove Sports and reflects its growing investment in innovation, athlete performance, and community-forward sports development.

"This isn't just a jersey patch-it's a statement," said Keith J. Stone, Chairman and Co-Founder of the GameAbove brand family. "The BIG3 represents a disruptive, player-focused approach to the game. That aligns perfectly with GameAbove Sports' commitment to rethinking how sports can elevate culture, education, and community. We're proud to be part of this movement and excited to bring our mission to the national stage."

GameAbove Sports will activate the partnership through custom content, in-arena presence, and athlete engagement throughout the BIG3 season. The brand will be featured across all league platforms and partners such as CBS, VICE TV, and iHeart Media, and the BIG3's robust social media network.

With more than $38 million over the past several years donated globally, the broader GameAbove brand is deeply rooted in philanthropy-supporting initiatives in STEM education, youth mental health, and youth sports development through programs such as First Tee and the Australia-based Bruton Basketball Foundation.

As part of the partnership, GameAbove Sports and the BIG3 will also collaborate through the league's YOUNG3 program to support educational, youth-focused, and athlete development initiatives. This summer, GameAbove Sports' involvement with the Detroit Amplifiers-the city's inaugural BIG3 franchise-will serve as a flagship example of the partnership in action. Detroit's jerseys will debut tomorrow, June 14, 2025, as the Amplifiers take the court at Allstate Arena in Chicago.

ABOUT BIG3:

On January 11, 2017, the BIG3 was born. The first-ever professional FIREBALL3 league is the brainchild of producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, who shared a vision of a player-centric league focused on entertainment and innovation. The BIG3 is a league with no garbage minutes, where trash talk is allowed, defense is emphasized, fast-paced action, and where every point –whether it's a 4-point or 3-point shot – counts. Any given BIG3 team has hall of famers, icons and trailblazers, and the next best 3-on-3 player.

The league has led the sports industry in diversity and opportunity, becoming the first professional sports league to implement a mental health policy, favor CBD as a pain management alternative to opioids, enlist female coaches of men, and appoint a black Commissioner in Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler, who is also professional sports first former player serving as Commissioner. The inaugural CEO was the legendary, incomparable Raider executive Amy Trask. This January 2024, BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube was honored at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, where he received the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award, acknowledging individuals making substantial contributions to their community, the first non-player to be recognized. Founders Ice Cube and Jeffrey Kwatinetz are missioned to better society as BIG3 pursues business success while also helping to break down stereotypes, promote diversity in sports, create opportunities for black, brown, and female athletes beyond the court, and support the black, youth and basketball communities overall.

ABOUT GAMEABOVE:

GameAbove is a privately held global investment company backed by CapStone Holdings Inc . Brands include GameAbove Sports, GameAbove Entertainment and GameAbove Giving. GameAbove is rooted in philanthropy and dedicated to inspiring greatness through sports, entertainment, technology and youth academies. To learn more, visit GameAbove . Follow GameAbove on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @GameAbove , X @Game_Above and YouTube @GameAbove .

