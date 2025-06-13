Kenya: Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale Leads Launch Of Health Facility Digitalization

Today in Garissa County, Cabinet Secretary for Health Hon. Aden Duale presided over the launch of Health Facility Digitalization, marking a major milestone in Kenya's journey toward a fully digitized health system.

As part of the launch, 1,114 digital devices were delivered to public health facilities across Garissa County to bolster service delivery, improve record-keeping, and enhance accountability.

Kenyans can now access their health records from anywhere in the country through the newly established Health Information Exchange (HIE) system-providing a secure, unified platform that captures both patient and provider data to support continuity of care.

Hon. Duale emphasized the impact of digitization, noting that it has already led to the closure of 875 non-compliant facilities by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), and eliminated over 3 million fraudulent NHIF records. Only licensed and accredited facilities will now be empanelled under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The CS highlighted that through the Comprehensive Integrated Health Information System, the Ministry is digitizing patient records, prescriptions, and facility transactions-transforming the health system from the ground up by improving transparency, reducing fraud, and streamlining service delivery.

While addressing the community at the close of the 5-day Free Medical Camp, Hon. Duale also:

.Rallied the local population to register under the SHA and embrace Taifa Care, a major health sector reform to strengthen Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

.Announced that 367 health workers in Garissa have already been trained on digital systems, with a target of training 1,700 across the countye.

.Confirmed that over 74,000 digital devices will be distributed nationally to ensure public facilities are equipped to match the standards of the private sector.

He further affirmed that Kenya's Digital Health Superhighway will allow young people and families to register, access health services, and track care directly from their mobile phones-ensuring no one is left behind.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.