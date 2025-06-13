Five Plastic Surgery Startups Selected For MTI/ASPS Plastic Surgery Accelerator Competition Finals
The plastic surgery track startups selected to advance in this joint effort between the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and MedTech Innovator (MTI) include MedCu Technologies, BRIJ Medical, InSoma Bio, Magsorbeo Biomedical and Regenyx Medical. The five finalists join a field of 60 additional startups from around the world that will compete for a share of $800,000 in funding awards during the four-month program.
“We're committed at ASPS to fostering innovation that improves the lives of our patients and advances the future of plastic surgery,” said Alan Matarasso, MD, FACS, president of The Plastic Surgery Foundation.“We're helping bring forward technologies that have the potential to transform both reconstructive and aesthetic care by partnering with early-stage companies through the MTI/ASPS Accelerator. Supporting these innovators ensures our specialty continues to lead in delivering safe, effective, and cutting-edge solutions for patients.”
There were 96 companies that applied for the plastic surgery track in the MTI competition this year, and 12 advanced to the live-pitch judging phase, where the top five were selected to represent ASPS and the plastic surgery track. Each of the five cohort participants from the MTI/ASPS Plastic Surgery Accelerator will be featured at Plastic Surgery The Meeting in New Orleans from October 9-12, and receive mentoring from ASPS surgeons and associated entrepreneurs. They will also participate in MedTech Innovator's corporate mentorship program, where they will be matched with senior industry leaders to receive ongoing, in-depth, customized mentorship and support.
This year's event marks the fourth year of the ASPS/MTI partnership, but since the launch of MedTech Innovator in 2013, more than 500 companies have completed the program, resulting in more than 200 FDA approvals and clearances and $6.8 billion in funding.
About the American Society of Plastic Surgeons
The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 11,000 physician members worldwide, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians who have been certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery or the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.CONTACT: Niccole Caan American Society of Plastic Surgeons 8472283333 ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment