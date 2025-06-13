Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine Launches 'Best Of Hotels' Contest To Spotlight Top Hospitality Destinations

Best of Hotels Contest

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Best of Hotels contest - a community-driven celebration recognizing the standout hotels that make Central Florida an unforgettable place to stay, play, and explore.From luxurious resorts and boutique retreats to family-friendly accommodations and local hidden gems, the Best of Hotels contest invites readers to vote for their favorite properties across a variety of categories. Whether it's the comfort of the rooms, outstanding customer service, or one-of-a-kind amenities, this is the community's chance to highlight the hotels that consistently go above and beyond.Voting Now OpenPublic voting is now open on the Central Florida Lifestyle website. Travelers, locals, and hospitality enthusiasts are encouraged to explore the categories, cast their votes, and help their favorite hotels earn recognition for their excellence in service and accommodations.By participating, voters are helping shape the definitive guide to top hotel experiences in the region - and offering valuable insight to future guests seeking trusted recommendations.Winner Recognition and PrizesWinners will be selected based entirely on public votes and celebrated with an extensive suite of promotional features:The“Best Overall Hotel Experience” winner will be honored with the coveted digital cover of Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine.All category winners will be featured in a special editorial spread in the magazine's print and digital editions.Winners will also receive:A dedicated article on the Central Florida Lifestyle websiteInclusion in the daily email newsletterSpotlight across the magazine's social media platformsA“Best of Hotels” digital winner badge and branded promotional graphicsThis is more than a contest - it's a celebration of quality, service, and the places that make Central Florida shine.

Catie Moore

Lifestyles CFL

+1 407-449-2022

email us here

