Argentina's Soybean Harvest Holds Steady Amid Weather Swings And Market Pressures
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's soybean harvest for the 2024/25 season stands at the center of attention for global commodity markets.
According to official figures from the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Argentina's soybean production estimate remains between 48.5 and 50 million tons.
As of late May, harvest progress reached about 80% to 93% of the planted area, with national yields averaging around 3,090 kilograms per hectare. These figures reflect a season marked by both setbacks and recoveries.
The season began with drought and heat, which threatened yields, especially in Buenos Aires province and other key regions. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange reported that up to 34% of the crop rated as poor at one stage, much worse than the previous year.
However, rainfall in February improved soil moisture, allowing some regions to recover and yields to stabilize. Still, not all areas benefited equally. The northeast saw yields as low as 1,200 kilograms per hectare, while the northern core region reached highs of 3,740 kilograms per hectare.
Despite these challenges, Argentina's soybean output remains significant for the global market. The country is the world's third-largest soybean producer and a leading exporter of soybean meal and oil.
Argentina's Grain Sector Shows Resilience Amid Inflation
Stable production supports Argentina's export revenues, which are crucial for its economy given ongoing inflation and foreign currency shortages. Argentina's grain sector also shows resilience in other crops.
Corn production for 2024/25 is estimated at 49 to 50 million tons, while wheat is expected to reach about 18.1 to 18.5 million tons. Farmers have expanded corn acreage by 13% for the next season, aiming for higher profits as market conditions shift.
The real story behind the figures is one of adaptation and risk management. Argentine farmers face unpredictable weather and volatile markets, but they continue to supply global buyers.
Their ability to maintain stable output, despite setbacks, underpins both local livelihoods and international commodity flows. For businesses and importers, these numbers signal that Argentina remains a reliable-if sometimes challenged-source of soybeans and grains.
All data and claims in this article come directly from official sources, including the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange and the U.S. Department of Agriculture . No information has been fabricated or altered.
