403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's 2025 Fiscal Deficit Forecast Rises, Exposing Deeper Budget Risks
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Ministry of Finance raised its 2025 primary deficit forecast from R$72.7 billion ($13.099 billion) to R$74.724 billion ($13.464 billion) in the latest Prisma Fiscal bulletin, released June 13, 2025.
This revision, based on data from the Secretariat of Economic Policy, signals that the government's path to a balanced budget remains uncertain. The target for 2025 is zero primary deficit, but the new projection moves further away from this goal.
The government initially aimed for a surplus of 0.5% of GDP in 2025. However, after revising its fiscal framework last year, it settled for a more modest target: a balanced budget, with a tolerance range of 0.25% of GDP on either side.
Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has stressed that inflation remains under control, but the new figures highlight the government's struggle to match spending with revenue.
Federal revenue is expected to grow to about R$2.9 trillion ($0.523 trillion) in 2025, a 3.6% increase, but this growth is slowing as earlier revenue-boosting measures lose steam. Many of the government's planned revenue increases depend on new measures that still need Congressional approval.
The latest package, announced in June, aims to generate an additional R$10.5 billion ($1.892 billion) this year and R$20.9 billion ($3.766 billion) next year, but lawmakers have resisted new taxes without matching spending cuts.
Mandatory expenditures, including pensions and salaries, continue to consume over 90% of the budget. The government's ability to cut spending remains limited due to legal and political constraints.
Brazil's Primary Surplus Masks Structural Fiscal Challenges
In early 2025, the government posted a strong primary surplus, but this was largely due to delaying court-ordered payments, not a structural improvement in public finances.
Brazil's gross debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 75.9% in March 2025 and is expected to rise further. High interest rates, now at 14.25%, increase debt servicing costs and limit fiscal flexibility.
The real weakened past 5.20 per dollar after the deficit revision, reflecting market concerns about Brazil's fiscal outlook. The new deficit forecast exposes the challenges facing Brazil's fiscal framework.
With most spending locked in and new revenue measures uncertain, the government faces a tightrope between fiscal responsibility and political realities.
Investors and businesses should watch closely as the real test will come when postponed obligations and rising interest costs converge.
This revision, based on data from the Secretariat of Economic Policy, signals that the government's path to a balanced budget remains uncertain. The target for 2025 is zero primary deficit, but the new projection moves further away from this goal.
The government initially aimed for a surplus of 0.5% of GDP in 2025. However, after revising its fiscal framework last year, it settled for a more modest target: a balanced budget, with a tolerance range of 0.25% of GDP on either side.
Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has stressed that inflation remains under control, but the new figures highlight the government's struggle to match spending with revenue.
Federal revenue is expected to grow to about R$2.9 trillion ($0.523 trillion) in 2025, a 3.6% increase, but this growth is slowing as earlier revenue-boosting measures lose steam. Many of the government's planned revenue increases depend on new measures that still need Congressional approval.
The latest package, announced in June, aims to generate an additional R$10.5 billion ($1.892 billion) this year and R$20.9 billion ($3.766 billion) next year, but lawmakers have resisted new taxes without matching spending cuts.
Mandatory expenditures, including pensions and salaries, continue to consume over 90% of the budget. The government's ability to cut spending remains limited due to legal and political constraints.
Brazil's Primary Surplus Masks Structural Fiscal Challenges
In early 2025, the government posted a strong primary surplus, but this was largely due to delaying court-ordered payments, not a structural improvement in public finances.
Brazil's gross debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 75.9% in March 2025 and is expected to rise further. High interest rates, now at 14.25%, increase debt servicing costs and limit fiscal flexibility.
The real weakened past 5.20 per dollar after the deficit revision, reflecting market concerns about Brazil's fiscal outlook. The new deficit forecast exposes the challenges facing Brazil's fiscal framework.
With most spending locked in and new revenue measures uncertain, the government faces a tightrope between fiscal responsibility and political realities.
Investors and businesses should watch closely as the real test will come when postponed obligations and rising interest costs converge.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment