U.S. Consumer Confidence Jumps As Tariff Shock Fades, But Caution Remains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The University of Michigan reported on June 13, 2025, that US consumer sentiment rose for the first time in six months. The index increased to 60.5 in June from 52.2 in May, marking a 16% jump and surpassing expectations.
This improvement followed a period of deep pessimism caused by steep tariffs announced in April and ongoing policy uncertainty. Consumers have adjusted to the high tariffs that drove up costs earlier this year.
A temporary truce in the US-China trade dispute and the postponement of further tariffs have eased fears of immediate price surges. As a result, Americans now feel less pessimistic about the economy and inflation.
The index measuring current economic conditions climbed to 63.7 from 58.9, while the outlook for the coming months rose to 58.4 from 47.9. One-year inflation expectations dropped sharply to 5.1% in June from 6.6% in May, the lowest level in three months.
The five-year inflation outlook edged down to 4.1% from 4.2%. Despite the rebound, sentiment remains about 20% below December 2024 levels. Many Americans still see risks ahead.
Tariffs remain much higher than before, and concerns linger about future trade policy and its impact on inflation. The story behind these figures is clear: American consumers have learned to live with higher tariffs, but they remain wary.
Their confidence has improved as inflation stayed under control and trade tensions eased, but uncertainty about the future persists. For businesses, this means cautious optimism. While spending may recover, persistent doubts could limit stronger growth if trade disputes flare up again.
