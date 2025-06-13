403
Peru Tightens NGO Oversight Amid Corruption Concerns And Civil Society Warnings
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official documents from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the United Nations confirm that Peru's government has enacted laws sharply increasing state control over non-governmental organizations and the justice system.
In March 2025, Peru 's Congress passed a law requiring all foreign-funded NGOs to get prior approval from the Peruvian Agency for International Cooperation before starting projects. Failure to comply can lead to heavy fines or suspension.
The law also prohibits NGOs from using foreign funds to file lawsuits against the state, risking fines up to $720,000 or loss of legal status. Critics warn this silences dissent and restricts access to justice, especially for vulnerable groups.
Peru's government defends the law as necessary to prevent misuse of foreign funds and protect national interests. Officials claim some NGOs act against the country's stability or provide cover for criminal activity.
This mirrors a global trend: the United States, for example, now requires agencies to review all NGO funding and restricts grants to organizations not aligned with national priorities.
Official reports confirm that some NGOs worldwide have engaged in fraud or money laundering, but critics argue existing laws already address such abuses.
The Peruvian law grants broad powers to cancel NGO registrations for vaguely defined offenses and places all NGOs under anti-money laundering oversight. Observers say these measures may stifle legitimate civil society work and deter investment by increasing regulatory uncertainty.
For businesses, these changes signal potential risks in partnerships and compliance. All facts and figures in this report are drawn from official sources and authoritative research. No claims or data are fabricated.
