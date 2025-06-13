403
Argentina's Inflation Plummets To Five-Year Low As Milei's Austerity Bites
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's official statistics agency, INDEC, reported that consumer prices rose just 1.5% in May 2025, marking the lowest monthly inflation since May 2020.
This sharp drop comes after years of triple-digit inflation and signals a significant shift in the country's economic landscape. Annual inflation slowed to 43.5% in May, down from 47.3% in April and far below the 211% recorded at the end of 2023.
Analysts attribute this turnaround to President Javier Milei's strict fiscal policies and aggressive market reforms. Milei took office in December 2023, promising to slash public spending and restore fiscal discipline.
His administration cut government expenditures, reduced subsidies, and loosened some currency controls. As a result, Argentina posted its first budget surplus in a decade.
Despite these hardships, the government's stabilization plan appears to be working. The May inflation figure surprised analysts, who had expected a 2% rise. Food and non-alcoholic beverages, a key cost for families, rose only 0.5%. Transport costs increased by 0.4%.
The biggest jumps came from communications, up 4.1%, and restaurants and hotels, up 3%. The Basic Food Basket, which measures essential food costs, even fell by 0.4%.
The poverty rate dropped to 34.7% between December 2024 and May 2025, according to estimates from Universidad Torcuato Di Tella. The peso's stability played a crucial role.
The dollar rose just 1.5% in May, helping anchor inflation expectations and avoid a currency crisis. The International Monetary Fund endorsed Milei's policies, approving a $20 billion loan package.
Analysts now forecast annual inflation could drop to 25–28% by year-end, the lowest since 2017. Argentina's economy is showing signs of recovery.
According to INDEC, Argentina's official statistics agency, the economy expanded by 6.1% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.
Fiscal discipline and investment inflows are driving this rebound. Still, risks remain, including trade imbalances and IMF reserve targets.
