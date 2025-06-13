John Cena Net Worth In 2025: Salary, House, Endorsements, And Charity Work

John Cena's net worth in 2025 is in millions. Here's a detailed look at his salary, endorsements, homes in Florida and California, and his record-breaking charity work.

As of March 2025, John Cena's net worth is estimated at $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This places him right behind Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson among WWE's wealthiest superstars.

John Cena's early wrestling contracts were modest, starting with $12,500 per year. He shared on Logan Paul's podcast that his salary gradually increased:

$25,000 after his first deal

$50,000 when moved to Kentucky

$75,000 upon TV debut

Cena eventually became WWE's highest-paid wrestler in 2018 with a $10 million salary. In 2023, he earned $8.5 million, receiving:

$500,000 per main event appearance

5% of WWE merchandise sales

By March 2025, Cena commands an annual salary of $12 million (as per Sports Illustrated). John Cena's Endorsements

Cena's popularity has made him a favorite for brand endorsements. He has worked with:

Gillette

Fruity Pebbles

Hefty

Capri Sun

Honda (in major ad campaigns)

These endorsements further contribute to his massive income.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cena owns two prominent properties:

Land O' Lakes, Florida: A mansion in Nature's Reserve, purchased in 2005 for $525,000 and now worth $4 million.

Mission Hills, San Diego: A colonial-style house with luxury features including:

Infinity pool

Hot tub

Outdoor kitchen

Gazebo with fireplace and seating

Cena holds the Guinness World Record for granting over 650 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, more than anyone in history.

Some of his other key charitable efforts include:

Wearing "Rise Above Hate" T-shirts for WWE's Be a Star anti-bullying initiative

Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month through his "Rise Above Cancer" campaign gear

Appearing in the Ad Council's PSA“We Are America” under the“Love Has No Labels” initiative

Donating $1 million to Black Lives Matter in 2020 as part of BTS's #MatchAMillion campaign