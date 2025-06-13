Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
John Cena Net Worth In 2025: Salary, House, Endorsements, And Charity Work

John Cena Net Worth In 2025: Salary, House, Endorsements, And Charity Work


2025-06-13 03:15:37
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

John Cena's net worth in 2025 is in millions. Here's a detailed look at his salary, endorsements, homes in Florida and California, and his record-breaking charity work.

As of March 2025, John Cena's net worth is estimated at $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This places him right behind Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson among WWE's wealthiest superstars.

John Cena's early wrestling contracts were modest, starting with $12,500 per year. He shared on Logan Paul's podcast that his salary gradually increased:

$25,000 after his first deal

$50,000 when moved to Kentucky

$75,000 upon TV debut

Cena eventually became WWE's highest-paid wrestler in 2018 with a $10 million salary. In 2023, he earned $8.5 million, receiving:

$500,000 per main event appearance

5% of WWE merchandise sales

By March 2025, Cena commands an annual salary of $12 million (as per Sports Illustrated). John Cena's Endorsements

Cena's popularity has made him a favorite for brand endorsements. He has worked with:

Gillette

Fruity Pebbles

Hefty

Capri Sun

Honda (in major ad campaigns)

These endorsements further contribute to his massive income.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cena owns two prominent properties:

Land O' Lakes, Florida: A mansion in Nature's Reserve, purchased in 2005 for $525,000 and now worth $4 million.

Mission Hills, San Diego: A colonial-style house with luxury features including:

Infinity pool

Hot tub

Outdoor kitchen

Gazebo with fireplace and seating

Cena holds the Guinness World Record for granting over 650 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, more than anyone in history.

Some of his other key charitable efforts include:

Wearing "Rise Above Hate" T-shirts for WWE's Be a Star anti-bullying initiative

Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month through his "Rise Above Cancer" campaign gear

Appearing in the Ad Council's PSA“We Are America” under the“Love Has No Labels” initiative

Donating $1 million to Black Lives Matter in 2020 as part of BTS's #MatchAMillion campaign

MENAFN13062025007385015968ID1109672067

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search