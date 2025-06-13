MENAFN - African Press Organization) ABUJA, Nigeria, June 13, 2025/APO Group/ --

From June 25 to 28, 2025, in Abuja (Nigeria), Afreximbank (the African Export-Import Bank), a leading financial institution on the continent, will hold its 32nd Annual Meetings. This high-profile event will be broadcast live and in full on all AFRICA24 platforms ( ).

This prestigious gathering will bring together Heads of State, top global decision-makers, ministers, leaders of financial institutions, private sector stakeholders, experts, and entrepreneurs to engage in dialogue on major issues related to intra-African trade financing, industrialization, the AfCFTA, South-South partnerships, and the structural transformation of the continent.

In a global context marked by profound economic and geopolitical shifts, Afreximbank's Annual Meetings provide Africa with a unique strategic platform to strengthen its economic sovereignty and boost continental cooperation.

360° Multilingual and Digital Audiovisual Coverage

To make the decisions and discussions shaping the future of African trade accessible to all, the AFRICA24 Group is deploying an exceptional editorial system featuring:



Live broadcasts of plenary sessions, panels, and official speeches

Exclusive interviews with key political and economic decision-makers present in Abuja

Immersive reports on continental trends and innovations led by African stakeholders

In-depth analysis of key issues from top experts Exclusive digital content available on MyAfrica24, the first HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa (available on Google Play)

Tune in on myafrica24 app (Google Play), AFRICA24 in French (Channel 170), and AFRICA24 English (Channel 176) on the Canal+Afrique bouquet.

With the AFRICA24 Group: Together, Let's Transform Africa

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AFRICA24 Group.

Afreximbank: 2025 Annual General Meeting - AFRICA24 Deploys Exceptional Coverage (1)



Downloa

Shar

















Afreximbank: 2025 Annual General Meeting - AFRICA24 Deploys Exceptional Coverage (2) (FR)



Downloa

Shar





























Afreximbank: 2025 Annual General Meeting - AFRICA24 Deploys Exceptional Coverage (3)



Downloa

Shar





























Afreximbank: 2025 Annual General Meeting - AFRICA24 Deploys Exceptional Coverage (4) (FR)



Downloa

Shar





























Contact:

Communications Department – AFRICA24 Group

Gaëlle Stella Oyono

Email: ...

Phone: +237 694 90 99 88

Social Media:

@ africa24tv

Website: