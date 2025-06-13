SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Mitchell Starc Scripts History With His Gritty Fifty At Lord's

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc made history on Friday, becoming the first-ever batter from position number nine or more to score a half-century during an ICC tournament knockout match.

Starc who is usually known to uproot batters' stumps early in the innings and produce clutch bowling spells when it mattered the most, showcased to the world an absolutely rare side of his, a bowler who could grind it out with the bat during crisis during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) against South Africa at Lord's.

Starc enters the ICC history book of records

During his innings, Starc scored a fighting 58* in 136 balls, with five fours, stitching a 59-run stand for the last wicket with Josh Hazlewood. This was Starc's 11th Test half-century.

He has eight half-centuries in Tests from number nine or below, most by a player in Tests. Only two batters have five 50-plus scores from number nine or lower in Tests in a single country - Stuart Broad and Starc, both in England.

Thrilling battle between SA and AUS at Lord's

Coming to the match, after Australia was put to bat first by SA, they sank to 67/4 at the end of the first session. A 79-run stand between Steve Smith (66 in 112 balls, with 10 fours) and Beau Webster (72 in 92 balls, with 11 fours) and Webster's 46-run stand with Alex Carey (23 in 31 balls, with four boundaries) pushed Australia near to 200-run mark.

But Kagiso Rabada (5/51) and Marco Jansen (3/49) continued applying pressure, reducing the Aussies to 212 had an even nightmarish start, losing four wickets for 43 runs at the end of day's play, with none of their batters touching the 20-run mark.

On day two, South Africa started with better intent with the bat, as skipper Temba Bavuma (36 in 84 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and David Bedingham (45 in 111 balls, with six fours) put on a half-century partnership to start off the day. However, skipper Pat Cummins (6/28) delivered historic bowling figures, triggering another collapse that bundled out Proteas for just 138 runs. SA trailed by 74 runs.

During Australia's second innings, Proteas pace took the spotlight once again, sinking Aussies to 73/7. However, Alex Carey (43 in 50 balls, with five fours) put in a 61-run stand with Starc to finish off day two at 144/8.

On day three, Proteas removed Nathan Lyon early, but Starc and Hazlewood (17 in 53 balls, with two fours) frustrated Proteas with a 59-run stand. Australia was finally bundled out for 207, giving the Proteas a target of 282 runs to win the ICC WTC mace. Rabada (4/59) and Lungi Ngidi (3/38) shone with the ball for South Africa, with Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram getting a wicket each.