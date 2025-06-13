SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Aiden Markram Joins Legends' List With A Historic Century At Lord's

South African batter Aiden Markram joined a plethora of legends following his historic century during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) at Lord's against Australia on Friday.

During a run-chase of 282 in what had been an absolutely hellish match for batters so far, Markram put on an unbeaten century partnership with skipper Temba Bavuma, ending the day with 102* in 159 balls, with 11 fours. Thanks to the efforts of these two, Proteas is just a few more runs away from their maiden ICC world title glory.

This is the first century by a South African batter in an ICC tournament final.

Markram's Lord's century finds a place in the legends list

With this hundred, his eighth in the longest format of the game, Markram joined Gordon Greenidge (against England, 1984), Roy Fredericks (against England, 1976) of West Indies, Michael Clarke (against England, 2009) of Australia, Ajit Agarkar of India (against England, 2002), Don Bradman of Australia (against England, 1938) as visiting batters to have fourth-innings century at Lord's.

This is Markram's third fourth-inning ton in Tests, tying with England's Geoff Boycott, WI's Greenidge, and England's Graham Gooch for most fourth-inning tons in Tests. Only India's Sunil Gavaskar and former South African skipper Graeme Smith (four each) have more fourth-innings tons in Tests.

He has also joined Bruce Mitchell (at The Oval, 1935), Graeme Pollock (Trent Bridge, 1965), Jacques Kallis (Old Trafford in 1998 and The Oval in 2012) to have a wicket and century in the same Test in England. During this title clash, he has also taken two wickets.

Aiden Markran and Temba Bavuma leads Proteas fightback

South Africa has reached 213 runs in 56 overs, led by a century-run partnership between Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma. Despite a hamstring injury, SA captain Bavuma has fought through to register a half-century.

Earlier in the day, A fine half-century partnership between Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder put South Africa in a solid spot at the end of the second session during day three of the WTC final at Lord's on Friday. At the end of the session, SA was 94/2, with skipper Temba Bavuma (11*) and Markram (49*) unbeaten.

Starc played one of the finest innings of his life, which powered Australia to 207/10 from a poor position of 152/9, leading by 281 at lunch. Starc remained not out on 58, leaving Proteas to chase 282 to end their ICC title drought.

Brief Scores: Australia: 212 and 207 (Mitchell Starc 58*, Alex Carey 43, Kagiso Rabada 4/59) against SA: 138 and 213/2 (Aiden Markram 102*, Temba Bavuma 65*, Mitchell Starc 2/37). (ANI)