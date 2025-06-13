Nasdaq-Listed TNL Mediagene Strengthens Global Expansion With New Board Structure

NEW YORK and TOKYO and TAIPEI, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene(NASDAQ: TNMG), Asia's next generation digital media and technology group, today announced that its Board has appointed Marcus Brauchli, the co-founder and managing partner of North Base Media, as Chair of the Board of Directors, along with several new Board Committee Members.

Top row, from left: Joey Chung, Motoko Imada, Marcus Brauchli, Jim Wu. Bottom row, from left: Priscilla Han, Takako Masai, Lauren Zalaznick, Norman Pearlstine

The appointments follow the Company's December 2024 listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the TNMG ticker symbol. The move is aimed at bringing additional international media and business expertise into key leadership positions. Marcus Brauchli is the former top editor of both the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal. He also served in board and advisory positions in a number of other international media groups.

"We are fortunate to be able to draw on the deep knowledge and background of Marcus and the rest of our outstanding international Board as we move forward and execute our upcoming plans step by step strategically as a public company," said Joey Chung, Chief Executive Officer of TNL Mediagene.

The Board appointed Priscilla Han, a Tokyo-based partner of venture firm Reapra, as Chair of its Audit Committee. The Compensation Committee will be led by Lauren Zalaznick, a veteran S executive who has served as former Executive Vice President at NBC Universal and on the Board of Nielsen. She is currently also a Senior Advisor at the Boston Consulting Group and Chair of National CineMedia, LLC. Another Board member, Takako Masai, who is Director and Chair of the SBI Financial and Economic Research Institute and a former member of the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan, will serve as Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Jim Wu, who previously served as Global Vice President of International Mergers and Acquisitions at Yahoo! Inc. and is currently Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of TNL Mediagene, will also serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Additionally, the company has appointed Norman Pearlstine, the U.S. media executive who has served as the top editor at the Wall Street Journal, Time Inc., and the Los Angeles Times, and Chief Content Officer of Bloomberg L.P., as a senior advisor.

"These special committees and positions play a critical role in enhancing corporate governance, ensuring operational transparency, and supporting the Company's long-term strategic direction." said Motoko Imada, President and Chief Operating Officer of TNL Mediagene.

The membership of the Board Committees is as follows:

Audit CommitteeChair: Priscilla HanMembers: Lauren Zalaznick,Takako Masai

Compensation CommitteeChair: Lauren ZalaznickMembers: Marcus Brauchli, Priscilla Han

Nominating and Corporate Governance CommitteeChair: Takako MasaiMembers: Marcus Brauchli, Jim Wu

About TNL Mediagene(NASDAQ: TNMG)

TNL Mediagene, a Cayman Islands-registered company, is the product of the May 2023 merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan'sMediagene Inc., two leading, independent digital-media groups. Its business includes original and licensed media brands in Chinese, Japanese and English, across a range of subjects, including news, business, technology, science, food, sports and lifestyle; AI-powered advertising and marketing technology platforms in demand by agencies; and e-commerce and creative solutions. It takes pride in its political neutrality, its reach with younger audiences, and its quality. The company has about 550 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

TNL Mediagene logo (PRNewsfoto/TNL Mediagene)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TNL Mediagene