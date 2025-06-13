TNL Mediagene Pursues Cost-Efficient Expansion With New C-Level Hires And Strategic M&A Focus

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced its Strategic Expansion Plan comprising two pillars, Global Talent Management and Global Strategic M & A. The plan, spanning the next 24-month period, outlines the company's focus on cost-efficient revenue growth, toward its goal of continued growth in revenue while further improving Adjusted EBITDA. TNL Mediagene - Strategic Expansion Plan As part of its Global Talent Management pillar, the company announced the appointment of Aya Miyake as Chief Governance Officer and Carly Ma as Chief Human Resources Officer. Aya Miyake brings over two decades of capital markets and business experience including executive roles at Tokyo Stock Exchange, Osaka Securities Exchange and Automotive Fund. Aya's extensive experience includes corporate governance, public listings, capital raising, investor relations and compliance. Aya's role as Chief Governance Officer at TNL Mediagene will strengthen the company's expertise in public company matters and bolster its C-level oversight and control functions. Carly Ma brings over a decade of HR experience at multinational corporations with roles at Porsche Taiwan Motors, a subsidiary of Porsche A.G. Germany, Amazon Fulfillment Services and Amazon Canada. Carly's experience includes talent acquisition, talent optimization and corporate culture development programs. Carly's experience at multinational companies will strengthen TNL Mediagene's talent acquisition and talent optimization functions and align the company's practices with best-practice international standards. "Aya's wealth of experience in the capital markets and adjacent areas will bolster our institutional knowledge in all areas of public company matters as well as enhance our C-level oversight and control functions. Carly's experience in multinational corporate HR will bring HR best practices to our company, help us acquire and retain talent as well as optimize our talent pool going forward. We are thrilled to welcome them to the TNL Mediagene family" Co-Founder & CEO Joey Chung said. As part of the Global Strategic M & A pillar, the company gave an update on its M & A strategy including its focus on enhancing revenue growth and revenue diversification via M & A. The company's geographic focus areas for strategic expansion include the Southeast Asia, Japan and Taiwan markets where the company sees the highest ROI and synergy potential as well as English language markets such as the US, Canada, UK and Australia. "M & A has been a part of our DNA for some time now. We have acquired and integrated 10 companies since 2018 and maintain an active pipeline of M & A opportunities. We have close relationships with our bankers and continue to actively screen targets with them. In the near-term we see opportunities in Southeast Asia, Japan and Taiwan and in the medium to longer-term we see opportunities in the US and other English language markets. Right now, we are most focused on assets that are complementary to our current businesses or assets where we can add value and enhance with our relative strengths in technology products, multilingualization or cost discipline. These can include, for example, assets with large regional audiences but less sophisticated tech, assets with a solid offering that we can expand into a new language market with our multilingualization strategies or assets where we can add value by taking cost out using our cost discipline strategies." TNL Mediagene believes M & A is a key component of its financial performance and intends to be acquisitive going forward. "In FY2024 we achieved 35% revenue growth, a ~1% gross margin expansion to 36.6%, and a ~1% Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to near break-even at -1.8%. We are proud of these results and believe they are a testament to our ability to grow our revenues while running our businesses in a cost-efficient manner. Strategic M & A has always been a part of that equation and we expect that to continue going forward" Joey concluded. Summary Financials:

For the year ended December 31, ($ in dollars, unless otherwise stated) 2022 2023 2024 Revenue 20,009,994 35,838,780 48,493,897 Growth % 79.1 % 35.3 % Gross Profit 7,741,196 12,651,384 17,738,557 Margin % 38.7 % 35.3 % 36.6 % Adjusted EBITDA -1,687,729 -998,162 -854,174 Margin % -8.4 % -2.8 % -1.8 %

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan'sMediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures:

For the year ended December 31, ($ in dollars, unless otherwise stated) 2022 2023 2024 Loss for the year $ (11,394,768) $ (1,215,789) $(84,976,720) Add (less): Income tax (benefit) expense (247,177) (591,082) (307,246) Finance costs 137,029 298,958 8,167,872 Other gains and losses(1) 8,174,802 (5,458,803) 851,689 Other income (75,576) (409,555) (58,024) Interest Income (10,994) (19,340) (21,773) Operating loss $ (3,416,684) $ (7,395,611) $(76,344,202) Add: Depreciation expenses 433,262 1,025,783 1,139,488 Amortization expenses 1,058,392 1,809,774 2,101,080 Stock-based compensation expense 237,301 118,800 250,952 Impairment loss on intangible assets(2) - 298,424 29,026,050 One-time transaction-related expenses(3) - 3,144,668 42,972,458 Adjusted EBITDA (1,687,729) (998,162) (854,174) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) -8.4 % -2.8 % -1.8 %

