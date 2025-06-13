K-Pop Group SEVENTEEN's Rare Labubu Toys Spark Global Buzz And Record-Breaking Bids

MENAFN - Live Mint) K-pop sensation Seventeen has partnered with Chinese toymaker Pop Mart to release a limited-edition set of Labubu dolls, and the response has been overwhelming.

The furry characters, known for their mischievous grins, have become hot collectibles - and this special collection is no exception.

K-pop group SEVENTEEN's limited-edition Labubu dolls sell for thousands

The 14 custom Labubu dolls were launched on Pharrell Williams ' online auction site, Joopiter, just days before Seventeen's upcoming single Bad Influence drops on June 11. Williams, who produced the track, is also involved in the auction.

Each 6.7-inch doll features SEVENTEEN branding, neon green fur - a first for the Labubu line - and is dressed in a grey Carhartt onesie. They are accessorised with mixed metal necklaces, black toenail polish, and a distinctive design that blends fashion and pop culture.

Initially expected to sell for $300 to $500, some of the dolls have already attracted bids as high as $2,200. Proceeds from the auction will go to charity, and bidding will remain open for a week.

The collaboration is part of a broader fashion project that includes Japanese luxury label Sacai. Alongside the Labubu dolls, fans can get their hands on exclusive items such as a leather jacket, hoodies, caps, and a signed white T-shirt featuring autographs from 11 Seventeen members.

Pop Mart's popularity has soared, with its stock rising by nearly 600% over the past year. This collaboration with SEVENTEEN has only added to the hype, proving once again that the K-pop world continues to have a powerful influence on global fashion and collectibles.

SEVENTEEN on Billboard's sales chart

K-pop group SEVENTEEN has claimed its seventh No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, as their new release, SEVENTEEN 5th Album 'HAPPY BURSTDAY', debuts at the top of the list dated 14 June.

According to music data company Luminate, the album sold 46,000 copies in the United States in the week ending 5 June, making it the highest-selling album of the week.

SEVENTEEN earned their first No. 1 on the chart in 2021 and has continued to build on that success. With this latest achievement, the group now ties TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) for the most No. 1 albums by a group in the 2020s. Among all artists, only Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums in the decade so far, with nine.