United States Shifting Military Resources Towards Middle East Amid Possibility Of Iran Attack
Meanwhile, the US military has also directed a second destroyer to begin moving ahead so it can be available if requested by the White House.
"President Donald Trump is meeting with his National Security Council principals Friday to discuss the situation. The U.S. officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public. The forces in the region have been taking precautionary measures for days, including having military dependents voluntarily depart regional bases, in anticipation of the strikes and to protect those personnel in case of a large-scale response from Tehran," the AP report reads.Also Read | Air India crash:1,000+ Dreamliners in skies – how many are with AI, IndiGo?
As of now, approximately 30,000 troops are deployed in the Middle East by the US military, with 40,000-odd troops currently available there in the ongoing situation. The number has increased significantly, especially owing to the rising conflict between Israel and Iran over the past year.
An AP report also suggests that the Navy has additional assets that could hard charge towards the Middle East if required. Its aircraft carriers and warships can also sail along.
Meanwhile, the USS Carl Vinson is currently in the Arabian Sea, and it is the only aircraft carrier in the region.
