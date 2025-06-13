Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rapper Ye, Formerly Known As Kanye West, Briefly Shows Up To Support Sean 'Diddy' Combs At Trial, Not Allowed Inside

Rapper Ye, Formerly Known As Kanye West, Briefly Shows Up To Support Sean 'Diddy' Combs At Trial, Not Allowed Inside


2025-06-13 03:14:03
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kanye West , now known as Rapper Ye, has raised eyebrows after making a brief and surprise entry at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial. Ye attended the court proceedings, reportedly to support Diddy, but was not allowed to enter the main courtroom where the proceedings were ongoing, according to an Insider report. The rapper made a surprise appearance at the courthouse shortly after 11 am on Friday, but was unable to reach the 26th floor, where the proceedings were taking place.

He then took to settling in the front row of an overcrowded room on the 23rd floor. According to Business Insider, Ye was not among the approved list of family members or friends who could get an entry into the main courtroom.

MENAFN13062025007365015876ID1109672002

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search