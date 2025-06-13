403
Rapper Ye, Formerly Known As Kanye West, Briefly Shows Up To Support Sean 'Diddy' Combs At Trial, Not Allowed Inside
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kanye West , now known as Rapper Ye, has raised eyebrows after making a brief and surprise entry at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial. Ye attended the court proceedings, reportedly to support Diddy, but was not allowed to enter the main courtroom where the proceedings were ongoing, according to an Insider report. The rapper made a surprise appearance at the courthouse shortly after 11 am on Friday, but was unable to reach the 26th floor, where the proceedings were taking place.
He then took to settling in the front row of an overcrowded room on the 23rd floor. According to Business Insider, Ye was not among the approved list of family members or friends who could get an entry into the main courtroom.
