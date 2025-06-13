Belize Taiwan Celebrates Economic Empowerment Milestone With Launch Of Phase 2, Micro-Entrepreneurs Project

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The ministry of human development, family support, and gender affairs, in collaboration with the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF), held the closing ceremony for Phase 1 and the official launch of Phase 2 of the Increasing Economic Power for Micro-Entrepreneurs Project this morning at the Oasis Hidden Hall in Belmopan.

The event marked a significant milestone in Belize's ongoing efforts to enhance economic inclusion and resilience among underserved populations, particularly women and small-scale entrepreneurs. The initiative, which provides business training, mentorship, and startup support to micro-entrepreneurs, aims to strengthen livelihoods and promote sustainable economic growth.

In attendance at the event were several key officials, including Adele Catzim-Sanchez, chief executive officer in the ministry of human development; Indira Usher from the ministry of foreign affairs; Her Excellency Lily Li-Wen Hsu, ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Belize; and Thea Garcia-Ramirez, minister of human development, family support, and gender affairs.

In their remarks, speakers emphasized the value of international cooperation and the transformative impact of investing in people.

A total of 52 participants successfully completed Phase 1 of the project and received certificates in recognition of their achievements. A testimonial delivered by Xiomara Patt, a project beneficiary from Corozal, highlighted the tangible ways in which participants' lives have improved.

In her remarks, minister Garcia-Ramirez reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to empowering communities through strategic partnerships and targeted social investment.“This project is about more than income. It's about independence, dignity, and unlocking the potential that already exists within our people,” she said.

The launch of Phase II will build on the achievements of the initial phase by expanding outreach to additional districts and enhancing the scope and depth of training and services offered to aspiring entrepreneurs.

The ministry extends its sincere gratitude to the government and people of Taiwan for their continued partnership and remains confident in the transformative outcomes Phase 2 will achieve.

