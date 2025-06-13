Voluntary Blood Donation Rises In Latin America And The Caribbean, But Challenges Remain, Says PAHO

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Ahead of, observed on June 14, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) has released new data showing progress in voluntary blood donation across the Americas. However, key challenges remain to achieving 100 percent voluntary donations.

The preliminary report, Access to Blood for Transfusion in Latin American and Caribbean Countries 2023, shows that 23 countries-17 in Latin America and 6 non-Spanish-speaking Caribbean nations-collected 9,212,861 units of blood in 2023, marking a 15.5 percent increase compared to the 7,776,198 units collected in 2020. Nearly 80 percent of countries reported significant increases thanks to post-pandemic recovery and new awareness strategies.

“Equitable access to safe blood is a right for all people and can only be guaranteed through well-organized, efficient systems based on regular, voluntary, and non-remunerated donation,” said Dr Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO director.“We are grateful to those who give generously and encourage more people to join this life-saving act of solidarity,” he added.

The region averages 16 blood donations per 1,000 inhabitants, but disparities persist: 13 countries fall below this average, while 10 exceed it. Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina account for 75 percent of total donations.

In 2023, 56.8 percent of donated blood came from voluntary donors-a 6.7 percent increase compared to 2019-resuming the pre-pandemic growth trend. This progress was driven by digital campaigns, mobile drives, and institutional partnerships. The remaining donations came from family members or close contacts responding to direct requests. No country reported paid donations, highlighting the region's commitment to altruistic giving.

Mauricio Beltrán, PAHO's regional blood services advisor, emphasized that equitable access and a steady supply of safe blood and plasma depend on voluntary, non-remunerated donation.“We need more regular, altruistic donors,” he stated, explaining that this type of donation prevents shortages and provides more sustainable access compared to one-time family donations, which, while valuable, tend to be reactive.

The report also highlights improvements in safety and quality: 100 percent of donated units were screened for transfusion-transmissible infections, and 90 percent were fractionated into components such as red blood cells, plasma, and platelets, optimizing clinical use.

However, national and regional blood systems continue to face structural challenges. Over 1,900 collection sites and 1,400 processing centers operate independently, limiting efficiency. Only four countries processed more than 10,000 units per year on average, with Paraguay leading at 20,706 units.

Blood transfusions are essential for treating postpartum hemorrhage, childhood anemia due to malnutrition or malaria, disaster-related injuries, and complex surgical procedures. PAHO urges governments to invest in efficient national blood systems, promote voluntary donation, and strengthen oversight to ensure equitable and safe access.

This year's World Blood Donor Day campaign, under the theme“Give blood, give hope: Together we save lives,” aims to raise awareness, inspire new donors, and thank those whose generosity helps save lives.

The post Voluntary blood donation rises in Latin America and the Caribbean, but challenges remain, says PAHO appeared first on Caribbean News Global .