2025-06-13 03:11:13
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:14 AM EST - Safety Shot Inc : Announced that a majority of its shareholders have voted by a majority to approve the proposed acquisition of Yerbaé Brands Corp., a plant-based functional beverage company. Safety Shot Inc shares N are trading off $0.01 at $0.23.

