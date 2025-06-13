Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nexgold Mining Corp.

Nexgold Mining Corp.


2025-06-13 03:11:13
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:38 AM EST - NexGold Mining Corp. : Provided an update on its ongoing 25,000-metre diamond drill program initially announced on January 22, at the Company's Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia. The drill program is primarily designed to infill specific areas of the open pit Mineral Resource identified to improve geological and grade continuity and potentially upgrade certain areas of Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources. The drilling is progressing well currently with two diamond drills and nearing the end of the drill program. The drilling is anticipated to be completed at the end of Q2 with final assays flowing in through the middle of Q3. NexGold Mining Corp. shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.79.

MENAFN13062025000212011056ID1109671979

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search