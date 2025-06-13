403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:38 AM EST - NexGold Mining Corp. : Provided an update on its ongoing 25,000-metre diamond drill program initially announced on January 22, at the Company's Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia. The drill program is primarily designed to infill specific areas of the open pit Mineral Resource identified to improve geological and grade continuity and potentially upgrade certain areas of Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources. The drilling is progressing well currently with two diamond drills and nearing the end of the drill program. The drilling is anticipated to be completed at the end of Q2 with final assays flowing in through the middle of Q3. NexGold Mining Corp. shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.79.
