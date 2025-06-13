SEC Names Kurt Hohl As Chief Accountant

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Kurt Hohl, with nearly 40 years of accounting and auditing experience, has been named Chief Accountant, effective July 7, 2025. Acting Chief Accountant Ryan Wolfe will return to his role as Chief Accountant in the Division of Enforcement.

“Kurt is an experienced accountant with deeply technical knowledge and international experience, and we are lucky he has decided to return to the SEC,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins.“This is an important role. Given that I served with Kurt previously, I know firsthand that his integrity, along with his skills, will benefit our markets and investors.”

“I want to thank Ryan for his service as Acting Chief Accountant and am pleased that he will continue serving in the Division of Enforcement.”

Mr. Hohl most recently founded Corallium Advisors, which helps businesses navigate the complexities of auditing, regulatory compliance, risk management, and initial public offerings. Before that, he spent 26 years as a partner at Ernst & Young (EY) in a variety of roles. His final EY role was as global deputy vice-chair of EY's Global Assurance Professional Practice. In that role he was responsible for the operation and oversight of the technical, regulatory, risk, and quality oversight functions of EY's global professional practice organization -- a team of more than 1,400 professionals. Mr. Hohl previously served at the SEC from 1989 to 1997, rising to Associate Chief Accountant in the Division of Corporation Finance. There he authored what became the Financial Reporting Manual, a primary guide for the SEC accounting staff and practitioners in the application of the federal securities laws. He began his professional career at Deloitte Haskins & Sells.

Mr. Hohl received a B.B.S. in accounting from James Madison University and is a certified public accountant in Virginia.

“I'm pleased to come back to the SEC along with Chairman Atkins,” said Mr. Hohl. "This is a pivotal time for our capital markets, and I look forward to working with the dedicated public servants in the Office of the Chief Accountant to advance accounting and auditing policies that reinforce investor confidence, enhance transparency, and support innovation."

Mr. Wolfe has served as Acting Chief Accountant since January 2025. He concurrently has been serving as Chief Accountant of the Division of Enforcement and has previously served as Senior Associate Chief Accountant in the Office of the Chief Accountant.

