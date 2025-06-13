SEC Names Erik Hotmire As Chief External Affairs Officer And Director Of The Office Of Public Affairs

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Erik Hotmire will return to the SEC as Chief External Affairs Officer and Director of the Office of Public Affairs, effective June 16, 2025.

“I am delighted that Erik is coming back to the SEC to provide his talents and experience to continue our meaningful outreach to those interested in our activities,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins.“His leadership will be essential for helping market participants and investors clearly understand our priorities and actions, guided by the SEC's core mission: investor protection; fair, orderly, and efficient markets; and capital formation.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Hotmire has served in numerous positions in the federal government. He is former Senior Advisor and spokesman to then-SEC Chairman Christopher Cox, and Senior Advisor to the SEC's Division of Enforcement. He also served as Special Assistant to the President and a White House domestic policy spokesman for President George W. Bush. Earlier, Mr. Hotmire served as spokesman for two U.S. Senators.

More recently, Mr. Hotmire held senior roles at corporate affairs advisory firms including as partner and co-founder of Watermark Strategies, partner at Brunswick Group where he was global co-lead of the firm's financial institutions group, senior managing director at Teneo, and partner at FGS Global. Mr. Hotmire began his career in radio and television journalism. He earned a B.A. in political science from Taylor University.

“I am honored Chairman Atkins asked me to join him and valued SEC colleagues to advance the Commission's vital work for investors and the capital markets,” said Mr. Hotmire.“I look forward to engaging market participants and the investing public, especially given the nation's rapidly changing and vibrant financial system.”

