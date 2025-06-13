403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces June 2025 Quarterly Distribution
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - LDIC Inc. (the " Manager "), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (TSX: MDS) (the " Fund "), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06466 per Class A unit and US$0.05569 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before July 11, 2025, to unitholders of record on June 30, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment