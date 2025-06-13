Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces June 2025 Quarterly Distribution


2025-06-13 03:10:04
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - LDIC Inc. (the " Manager "), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (TSX: MDS) (the " Fund "), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06466 per Class A unit and US$0.05569 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before July 11, 2025, to unitholders of record on June 30, 2025.

MENAFN13062025004218003983ID1109671952

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search