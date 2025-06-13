Axo Copper Corp. (AXO) Opens The Market
Cannot view this video? Visit:
Axo Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of the newly discovered, high-grade La Huerta property, a copper project located in Jalisco, Mexico. Initial exploration has yielded high-grade copper with long intervals at grades in excess of 5% Cu, both at surface through sampling programs, and at depth through initial drilling. The Company is focused on continuing to define near-surface mineralization along the La Huerta Trend, expanding mineralization at depth, and targeting new discoveries in an underexplored district.
