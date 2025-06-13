Axo Copper Corp. (AXO) Opens The Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - Jonathan Egilo, President and Chief Executive Officer Axo Copper Corp. (Company) (TSXV: AXO), and his team, joined Sylvain Martel, Managing Director, TSXV Listings, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company completed its listing, becoming the first issuer to do so under the newly launched TSXV Passport, a program designed to fast-track the listing of advanced applicants meeting specific criteria.



Axo Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of the newly discovered, high-grade La Huerta property, a copper project located in Jalisco, Mexico. Initial exploration has yielded high-grade copper with long intervals at grades in excess of 5% Cu, both at surface through sampling programs, and at depth through initial drilling. The Company is focused on continuing to define near-surface mineralization along the La Huerta Trend, expanding mineralization at depth, and targeting new discoveries in an underexplored district.