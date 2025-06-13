Flurotech Ltd. Announces Change In Directors

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) -is pleased to announce that effective June 12, 2025, Eric Corbett has been appointed to the board of directors.

Mr. Corbett is the Managing Director of Oakridge Securities Inc. which operates as a capital markets and corporate finance advisory business, where he has been employed since December 2024. From August 2017 to September 2024, Mr. Corbett was part of the corporate client group at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, one of Canada's largest financial institutions, where he oversaw the execution of high-profile transactions, including providing debt capital to private and public businesses to support M&A transactions, shareholder buyouts, working capital support and sponsor backed equity investments. Mr. Corbett has served as a board member of Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTO) since February 2025 and Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE: MMA) since April 2025. Mr. Corbett holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McMaster University and is also a CFA charterholder. Mr. Corbett has successfully completed the FINRA Securities Industry Essentials Exam, the CSI Canadian Securities Course and the CSI Conduct & Practices Handbook. Mr. Corbett is well qualified to serve on the board due to his specialization in capital allocation and corporate finance.

About FluroTech Ltd.

FluroTech was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) on May 24, 2018. FluroTech is currently inactive with limited operations and the Common Shares of FluroTech are currently halted on the NEX. FluroTech has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash and is a reporting issuer in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.