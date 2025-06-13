Stonegate Updates Coverage On Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) Q1 FY26
Key Takeaways:
- Despite the macro headwinds, HOFT reported consolidated GPM of 22.3%, an increase of 173bps q/q. The Company reached its goal of reducing fixed costs by 25%, or approximately $25.0M, with full realization expected by FY27. The quarter end cash increased both sequentially and year over year as HOFT capitalized on accounts receivable.
