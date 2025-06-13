Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stonegate Updates Coverage On Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) Q1 FY26


2025-06-13 03:10:03
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT). HOFT reported revenue, operating income, and adj EPS of $85.3M, ($3.6)M, and ($0.29), respectively. This compares to our/consensus estimates of $92.6M/$88.9M, ($2.5)M/($2.5)M, and ($0.16)/($0.15). It is noted that revenues were slightly below consensus estimates and posted a 8.8% y/y decrease. The decrease was primarily attributed to the decreased volumes and impacts of tariffs on the HMI segment. Despite the macro headwinds, HOFT reported consolidated GPM of 22.3%, an increase of 173bps q/q. The macroeconomic and furniture retail environment remains challenging, with varying interest rates, maintained housing shortage, and elevated home prices contributing to a prolonged downturn. Despite this, the Company is focusing on controllable factors to position itself for future growth. As HOFT looks through the current market turbulence it has reached the goal of reducing fixed costs by 25%, or approximately $25.0M, with full realization expected by FY27.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .

Key Takeaways:

  • Despite the macro headwinds, HOFT reported consolidated GPM of 22.3%, an increase of 173bps q/q.
  • The Company reached its goal of reducing fixed costs by 25%, or approximately $25.0M, with full realization expected by FY27.
  • The quarter end cash increased both sequentially and year over year as HOFT capitalized on accounts receivable.




Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

MENAFN13062025004218003983ID1109671948

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search