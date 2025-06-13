Kapa Gold Announces The Results Of Its 2025 Annual General Meeting
At the meeting, based on proxies received the Company's shareholders re-elected all of Kapa's current board of directors, David Paxton, George Nicholson, Alexander Tsakumis and Joanna-Josephine Pantazidou.
Additionally, the Company's shareholders re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP as auditors, and approved the Company's the Stock Option Plan.
For additional information on these matters please refer to Kapa Gold's information circular available on the Company's website at kapagold or visit the Company's issuer page on SEDAR (SEDAR+ ).
About Kapa
Kapa Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in North America. The Company's flagship project, the Blackhawk Gold Property, aims to deliver significant shareholder value through strategic exploration and development initiatives. Kapa Gold is dedicated to responsible mining, sustainable growth, and contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.
To learn more, visit kapagold
On behalf of the Board of Directors
KAPA GOLD INC.
"David K. Paxton"
CEO and Director
Legal Disclaimer:
