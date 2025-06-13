Edgemont Announces Corporate Update
Mr. Greig, CEO at Lannister Mining (NYSE listing pending) brings +25 years of experience in advancing and developing mineral exploration projects into production scenarios. He was a founding member, President and Director at Theis Gold (formerly Benchmark Metals), advancing a 5-million-ounce gold-silver project in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, he was a key member of the mine development team that advanced the 5-million-ounce Esaase Gold Project in West Africa. Jim brings comprehensive experience in mineral exploration, development, and production.
About Edgemont
Edgemont holds a 100% interest in the Dungate copper/gold porphyry project located just 6 km south of Houston, BC, in a region with a history of successful mining projects including the Equity Silver Mine and Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine. The Dungate project is comprised of five mineral tenures covering 1,582.2 hectares that can be explored year-round by all-season roads. For more information, please visit our website at .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment