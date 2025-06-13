District Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For The Viken Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate In Sweden

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (Nasdaq First North: DMXSE SDB) (OTCQB: DMXCF) (FSE: DFPP) ; (" District " or the " Company ") reports that it has filed the independent NI 43-101 Technical Report for its 100%-owned Viken Energy Metals Property in Jämtland County, Sweden, related to the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Property announced on April 29, 2025 . The Technical Report titled "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Viken Energy Metals Project, Jämtland County, Sweden" (the "Technical Report") was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of April 25, 2025. The Technical Report details the MRE comprising: Table 1: 2025 Pit-Constrained Mineral Resource Estimate for the Viken Deposit (1-7)

Indicated Tonnes

M U 3 O 8

ppm V 2 O 5

ppm Mo

ppm Ni

ppm Cu

ppm Zn

ppm P 2 O 5

ppm Ce 2 O 3

ppm Y 2 O 3

ppm La 2 O 3

ppm K 2 O

% 456 175 2,836 257 330 113 411 2,461 88 492 7 3.84

Mlb Mt Contained

Metal 176 2,851 258 332 114 413 1.12 0.04 0.22 0.00 17.53

























Inferred Tonnes

M U 3 O 8

ppm V 2 O 5

ppm Mo

ppm Ni

ppm Cu

ppm Zn

ppm P 2 O 5

ppm Ce 2 O 3

ppm Y 2 O 3

ppm La 2 O 3

ppm K 2 O

% 4,333 161 2,543 240 321 118 417 2,541 88 528 7 3.70

Mlb Mt Contained

Metal 1,538 24,295 2,293 3,067 1,127 3,984 11.01 0.38 2.29 0.03 160.27

Notes:

(1) Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

(2) The Inferred Mineral Resource in this MRE has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.

(3) The Mineral Resource in this MRE was estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.

(4) The MRE was based on consensus economics forecast US$ metal prices of $72/lb U3O8, $5/lb V2O5, $17/lb Mo, $8.50/lb Ni, $4.25/lb Cu and $1.30/lb Zn with respective process recoveries of 80%, 80%, 70%, 70%, 50% and 75%,

(5) Overburden, waste and mineralized US$ mining costs per tonne mined were respectively $2.00, $2.50 and $3.00.

(6) Processing and G&A US$ costs per tonne processed were respectively $20 and $2.

(7) Constraining pit shell slopes were 45 degrees.

The Authors of the Technical Report have recognized that the Viken Energy Metals Property contains Targets for further exploration with a potential range of 980 Mt to 1,040 Mt at grade ranges of 140 to 180 ppm U 3 O 8 , 2,170 to 2,740 ppm V 2 O 5 and 210 to 260 ppm Mo . These Targets for further exploration are based on the estimated strike length, depth and width of the mineralization, as supported by intermittently-spaced drill holes and observations of mineralized outcrops. The Targets for further exploration are located adjacent to the margins of the current MRE.

The potential quantities and grades of the targets for further exploration are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient work done by a Qualified Person to define these estimates as Mineral Resources. The Company is not treating these estimates as Mineral Resources, and readers should not place undue reliance on these estimates. Even with additional work, there is no certainty that these estimates will be classified as Mineral Resources. In addition, there is no certainty that these estimates will prove to be economically recoverable.

The Technical Report is available on SEDAR+ ( ) under District's issuer profile.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, P.Geo, President and CEO of the Company and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET, President of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. Messrs. Ainsworth and Puritch are each a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "). Mr. Puritch is independent of the Company. Mr. Puritch is responsible for reporting Mineral Resources for the Viken Energy Metals Property. Additional P&E independent Qualified Persons contributing to the MRE are William Stone, PhD, P.Geo., Fred Brown, P.Geo., David Burga, P.Geo., Jarita Barry, P.Geo. and D. Grant Feasby, P.Eng.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

District is a polymetallic exploration and development company focused on the Viken and Tomtebo Properties in Sweden. The Viken Property covers 100% of the Viken Energy Metals Deposit, which contains the largest undeveloped Mineral Resource Estimate of uranium in the world along with significant Mineral Resource Estimates of vanadium, molybdenum, nickel, copper, zinc, and other important and critical raw materials.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden and is situated between the historical Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district.

For further information on the Tomtebo Property, please see the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Update Technical Report on the Tomtebo Project, Bergslagen Region of Sweden" dated effective October 15, 2020 and amended and restated on February 26, 2021, which is available on SEDAR+ at .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors