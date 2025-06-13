State-Backed Loans Fuel Business Growth Across Azerbaijan

As of early 2025, the loan portfolio of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, operating under the Ministry of Economy, has reached 887.5 million manat, according to Finance Minister Sahil Babayev, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%