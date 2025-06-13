Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
State-Backed Loans Fuel Business Growth Across Azerbaijan

2025-06-13 03:08:40
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

As of early 2025, the loan portfolio of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, operating under the Ministry of Economy, has reached 887.5 million manat, according to Finance Minister Sahil Babayev, Azernews reports.

