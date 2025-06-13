U.S. President Reveals Iran's Request To Restart Nuclear Negotiations
Trump made this statement during a broadcast on the NBC News television channel.
The President added that Iranian officials approached him with such proposals following Israeli airstrikes.
“They are calling me to talk about a deal. We'll see,” he added.
