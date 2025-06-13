Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. President Reveals Iran's Request To Restart Nuclear Negotiations

2025-06-13 03:08:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ President of the United States Donald Trump has claimed that Iranian officials contacted him with a request to negotiate a new agreement regarding Tehran's nuclear program, Trend reports citing foreign media sources.

Trump made this statement during a broadcast on the NBC News television channel.

The President added that Iranian officials approached him with such proposals following Israeli airstrikes.

“They are calling me to talk about a deal. We'll see,” he added.

